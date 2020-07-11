Peter Andre and his wife Emily MacDonagh are celebrating five years of marriage on Saturday – and they’re doing it in style. The singer took to his Instagram Stories to share how the happy couple is spending their special day, and we couldn’t help salivating over the gorgeous food!

First, Peter shared a photo of the beautiful spread that had been delivered to the family home from local company The Grazing House. It featured pancakes, bagels, croissants, pastries, grapes, strawberries, and small pots of granola, all of which looked fresh and delicious. The star captioned the impressive snap: "Breakfast for my Queen."

The Mysterious Girl hitmaker then shared a video of the scrumptious-looking food, saying: "Oh wow. You know when you just ask for a tiny little thing and this lovely company has just given all this extra stuff to us for our anniversary, so I'm so grateful, thank you." Peter then posted a video of a stunning multi-layered cake decorated in black and gold, which he captioned: "We are truly spoilt today…"

Peter and Emily married in Devon back in 2015 and they now share two children: Amelia, six, and Theodore, three. While Peter shot to fame in the 1990s with his music career, his wife is a junior doctor who has appeared on Lorraine and This Morning. The couple met in one of the most unconventional ways we've ever heard – after Emily's dad, who is also a doctor, treated Peter for kidney stones at a Plymouth hospital!

Peter and Emily shared a delicious anniversary breakfast

The couple went public with their relationship in 2012. Peter was previously married to model and Loose Women panellist Katie Price, who he met during their stint on I'm a Celebrity in 2004. The former couple also shares two children: son Junior, 15, and daughter Princess, who recently turned 13, and also enjoyed an elaborate cake in honour of the special occasion. This family knows how to celebrate!

