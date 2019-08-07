Robbie Williams and Ayda Field celebrate ninth wedding anniversary - see photo Happy anniversary!

Congratulations to Robbie Williams and Ayda Field, who are celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary on Wednesday. The A-list couple tied the knot at the pop star's Los Angeles home in August 2010, in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO!. To mark the celebration, Ayda took to her Instagram page to share a rare black-and-white snap from their big day, and in the caption, she wrote: "@robbiewilliams Happy 9 Year Anniversary... you have, and will always have, all of me. #weddingwednesday #rydaforeverAWxx." [sic]

Fans rushed to congratulate the pair on their anniversary, with one saying: "Congratulations, you both are amazing together! And me and my hubby are also having our 9th anniversary this year." Another wrote: "Look the adoration on your faces! True love." A third post read: "Congratulations!! Tomorrow my husband and I have our 11th anniversary and we were together for 18 years..." One more follower remarked: "WOW nine years of love and happiness. Rob can be glad, that he had you by his side."

Since their 2010 nuptials, Robbie and his TV star wife Ayda have become parents to three children –Teddy, six, Charlton, four, and 11-month-old Coco. Their wedding was a strictly non-traditional day packed with surprises, with the 60 guests being told they were going to a James Bond-themed party until moments before the ceremony started. "The only thing that's traditional about the wedding is the vows. No hen party, no bachelor party, no wedding showers," said Robbie at the time. "Our doggies are taking the bridesmaid roles!" added Ayda. "I was originally thinking little bow ties for them, but instead they're going to each have flower collars."

The celebrity couple got married in August 2010

Over the past few weeks, the Williams family have been having a lot of fun in the sun. Their family time comes after Robbie finished his popular Las Vegas residency at the Wynn hotel. Following the stint, Ayda wrote on social media: "And that's a wrap Vegas. @robbiewilliams you came, you saw, you conquered. You've made us laugh and cry and entertained us at every moment. And you most certainly did it Your Way. I know 'Ol Blue Eyes' is looking down proud on his old stage and watching 'New Green Eyes' make magic happen. Well done, Boo. You are so very special AWXx."

