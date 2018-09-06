Find out which amazing hair products Ayda Field uses for X Factor - and they are a bargain! Doesn't she look fabulous?

Ever wondered how Ayda Field creates her flawless hairstyles? Well take note as the X Factor judge has been turning to SHOW Beauty, the luxury lifestyle brand owned by British socialite Tamara Ecclestone. During the audition round of the ITV show, Ayda's peroxide blonde tresses were styled by celebrity stylist Mikey. He picked the brand's popular pure treatment oil, a thickening lotion, and the premiere finishing spray. SHOW Beauty's hair collection consists of eleven styling and finishing products, all ranging from £30 to £55 - a bargain in exchange for that luxury glam look!

Ayda Field stunned X Factor viewers with her flawless appearance

The hair styling products have been designed to provide superior volumising, conditioning and nourishing benefits thanks to their state-of-the-art formulations, including the use of patented polymer technologies, antioxidants, vitamins and botanical extracts. The affordable line also helps provide both UVA and UVB protection, and prevents colour fading.

MORE: Inclusive new London hair salon launches - and each appointment is only 20 minutes!

Loading the player...

The pure treatment oil is used to rejuvenate elixir, which restores hair’s lustre and shine, leaving it strengthened, deeply nourished and infinitely desirable. The nourishing lotion helps expand the diameter of individual hair strands to create full-bodied hair whilst providing long lasting hold and shine. And finally, the spray is impeccable for its flexible hold and gorgeous shine, allowing the hair to set quickly. Show Beauty is liked by other celebrities, including Gemma Merna, Amanda Holden and Sam Faiers.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.