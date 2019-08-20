Hollyoaks couple Luke Jerdy and Daisy Wood-Davis announce their engagement Congratulations!

Huge congratulations are in order to real-life Hollyoaks couple Luke Jerdy and Daisy Wood-David, who have just announced their engagement. The couple, who met on the set of the soap, got engaged during a holiday in Greece, with Luke getting down on one knee in front of Daisy’s family.

Daisy and Luke announced their happy news on Instagram, with photos showing Daisy’s "dream" engagement ring that her fiancé had designed. The stunning Alex Monroe band features intricate gold flowers entwined around a diamond, emerald and tanzanite stones, and it’s easy to see why the bride-to-be is in love with it.

Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy are engaged

"On Thursday evening @lukejerdy asked me to marry him by the beach in front of my family. I’ve never felt a happiness like this. It’s so surreal but nothing has ever felt more natural. I can’t wait to marry my best friend and celebrate how lucky we are to have found what we have. Not to mention, he designed me the engagement ring of my DREAMS," Daisy wrote, adding: "I have spent the last few days staring lovingly at him and the ring in equal measure (maybe more the ring) Let the celebrations commence!"

GALLERY: 8 couples who found love on Hollyoaks

Meanwhile, Luke wrote: "αυτή είπε ναι (she said yes). @daisy_wood_davis is going to be my wife. I'll take that." The couple have been inundated with congratulatory messages from their fans and co-stars, including Nikki Sanderson, who wrote: "Awww. Congratulations!! So happy for you both." Nadine Mulkerrin commented with a series of heart emojis, and Rachel Adedeji wrote: "Arghhhh!!!! Congratulations guys!! How wonderful xx."

Daisy shared a look at her engagement ring on Instagram

Luke and Daisy are not the only real-life Hollyoaks couple planning to tie the knot; their co-stars Nadine Mulkerrin and Rory Douglas-Speed are engaged and expecting their first baby together, while Stephanie Davis has sparked engagement rumours with Owen Warner on several occasions since they started dating at the end of 2018.

MORE: See the Hollyoaks stars' homes away from the village

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.