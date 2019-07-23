Britney Spears sparks engagement rumours on red carpet debut with Sam Asghari Is she preparing to tie the knot?

Britney Spears has sparked speculation that she is engaged to her boyfriend Sam Asghari, after wearing a diamond ring on that finger as she attended the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere on Tuesday. The Oops I Did It Again singer and her boyfriend looked more loved-up than ever as they stepped out at the star-studded event, which marked their red carpet debut.

The mum-of-two wore a red Nookie mini dress, black chunky heels and a silver choker for the red carpet appearance, with her hair tied up into a ponytail. Meanwhile, her boyfriend looked smart in a light-coloured suit, dark shoes and a black tie.

Britney hasn't addressed engagement rumours, but did take to Instagram to share her own photos from the premiere on Instagram. "Our first premiere @samasghari," she captioned the post, which prompted Sam to comment: "My beautiful date."

The 37-year-old has been dating Sam since late 2016, and the model has supported her through her recent health struggles, which saw her cancel her latest tour and enter a mental health facility to seek help. In April, Britney resurfaced on social media to address reports that she was being held against her own will at the facility, and reassured fans that "all is well".

"I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!!" she wrote. "There's rumours, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things, crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that's happening is just making it harder for me."

If indeed Britney is engaged to Sam it would mark her fourth engagement, and third marriage. The singer was previously married to her childhood friend Jason Alexander for just 55 hours in 2004, and went on to marry Kevin Federline – with whom she shares sons Preston and Jayden – later that year. The couple parted ways in 2007, and Britney went on to become engaged to her former agent Jason Trawick, but they split in 2013 before they made it down the aisle.

