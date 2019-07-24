Steve Irwin's daughter Bindi announces engagement on 21st birthday Surprise!

Bindi Irwin received the best 21st birthday surprise from her boyfriend Chandler Powell – a proposal! The conservationist announced her engagement in an Instagram post on Wednesday, sharing two photos of herself with her long-term partner, including a close-up glimpse at her diamond engagement ring.

"July 24th 2019. On my birthday I said 'yes' and 'forever' to the love of my life. Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness," Bindi wrote. "I'm so looking forward to spending our forever together as your wife. Here's to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. – Now let's get married already!"

Bindi Irwin has announced her engagement to Chandler Powell

Bindi's mum Terri Irwin also shared the happy news on Twitter, writing: "Best day ever! Chandler asked and beautiful @BindiIrwin said yes. I am so very happy, and I know Steve would be too. Congratulations!!"

The couple have opened up about their engagement in an interview with People, with Chandler revealing that he got down on one knee at Australia Zoo. "After Bindi’s birthday celebration at Australia Zoo, we had a photoshoot organised to celebrate her turning 21," he said. "Just before we started the shoot, I took her to a special part of Australia Zoo to ask the girl of my dreams to become my wife. These past five years together have been the best of my life and we look forward to a lifetime of magical moments to come."

The couple have dated for almost six years

Bindi and Chandler, 22, first met in November 2013 when he visited Australia Zoo, where her family lives and works, during a trip to Australia for a professional wakeboarding competition. The pair "hit it off" during a tour led by Bindi, and they have been together ever since. In 2017, the couple denied speculation that they had secretly married during a holiday in Las Vegas, after three years of dating.

