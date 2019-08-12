Coronation Street actress Alison King engaged to long-term boyfriend She was previously engaged to Corrie sound technician Adam Huckett

Coronation Street star Alison King is engaged to her long-term boyfriend, it has been revealed. The actress, who plays Carla Connor in the soap, reportedly got engaged at the beginning of August – but is yet to confirm the happy news. The 46-year-old has kept her relationship out of the public eye, and the identity of her husband-to-be isn’t known. However, she is said to be over the moon after his proposal earlier this month.

Alison was previously engaged to Coronation Street sound technician Adam Huckett. The couple started dating in 2007 and announced their engagement in 2011, but split the following year. They are parents to daughter Daisy, ten.

The actress was also engaged to her Dream Team co-star Jim Alexander in 2006, but they split in 2007. Prior to that, Alison was in a five-year relationship with former Corrie actor Philip Middlemiss, who played Des Barnes in the soap, from 1995 to 2000.

Alison is not the only loved-up star on Coronation Street; her co-star Faye Brookes is currently busy planning her wedding to Gareth Gates, while Alan Halsall recently went public with his former co-star Tish Merry. Meanwhile, Chesney Brown actor Sam Aston tied the knot in May, and Sarah-Louise Platt actress Tina O’Brien married her long-term partner Adam Crofts in a romantic New Year’s Eve ceremony attended by co-stars including Jack P. Shepherd, Helen Worth and Lucy Fallon.

The happy news for Alison follows a challenging few months for her on-screen character, Carla Connor, who has been suffering a mental breakdown after the death of Underworld factory worker Rana Habeeb. Congratulations to the bride-to-be!

