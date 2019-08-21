The surprising royal connection behind Cressida Bonas' stunning engagement ring We didn't expect this

When Cressida Bonas and fiancé Harry Wentworth-Stanley announced their engagement on Instagram on 19 August, we were all thrilled for the happy couple. "We getting married", posted Harry besides a cute photo of the pair in Nantucket, with Cressida's gorgeous gold and ruby ring taking centre stage. Now an interview in The Telegraph has revealed a fascinating friendship behind the ring – a surprising connection between Cressida and the royal family. Of course, the actress is known for previously dating Prince Harry, and now her engagement ring links her to his family once more (albeit in a roundabout way).

Photo credit: Instagram / Harry Wentworth-Stanley

Cressida's beautiful ring was designed by the very cool Bear Brooksbank, who just happens to be a cousin of Jack Brooksbank, who is married to Princess Eugenie. Cressida and Bear are said to be close friends – we can only imagine the gossip over coffee – so it makes sense for Cressida to choose one of Bear's unique designs.

Bear Brooksbank

Cressida's engagement ring is a fabulous yellow gold ring with a brilliant-cut diamond in the target style and 'halos' of rubies and diamonds in an octagon shape, reveals the paper. There has been a huge surge in popularity of antique rings of late, with many brides favouring twenties-style gems and settings.

Bear said: “The target ring is a very beautiful, classic, tried and tested design which is a crowd pleaser, but it’s also interesting. For men doing it on their own it’s an unusual but safe choice: so you’re not just freestyling.”

A similar design of Bear's from her website

A look on Bear's website shows a gorgeous range of modern and antique jewellery for sale. Her East London studio offers a bespoke jewellery design service for engagement rings and other specially made pieces tailored to the buyer's budget and brief. Bear first trained as an actress – something she has in common with Cressida – and worked in an art gallery before training in jewellery design.

Someone's about to get a whole lot more business, we reckon.

