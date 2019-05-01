Sheridan Smith shows off engagement ring in sweet selfie with beau Jamie Horn The actress looked so glamorous in the rare personal snap

Aw, how cute are these two? Actress Sheridan Smith has shared the sweetest selfie of herself and her fiancé Jamie Horn on her Twitter page. "Two baked beans in a pod," wrote Sheridan alongside the photo of the loved up pair sitting beside each other in a car. Sheridan looks so glamorous in the snap, wearing oversized shades, a baseball cap and some stunning red lipstick - and Insurance Broker Jamie is pretty handsome too. The star's dazzling diamond engagement ring – thought to have cost £10,000 - takes centre stage in the picture, as Sheridan places her hand lovingly onto Jamie's arm with her nails painted red to match her lippy.

Photo credit: Twitter / Sheridan Smith

Sheridan's followers loved the personal photo, with one posting: "Looking lovely the two of you have a fab day," while another said, "You two are so cute together." One fan asked when the couple are planning on tying the knot, writing: "Wedding plans yet Miss Smith?"

MORE: See the most adorable royal bridesmaids and pageboys – from Princess Eugenie to the Duchess of Cornwall

There was recent speculation that the couple had secretly wed after Sheridan referred to Jamie as her 'hubby' on her Twitter. However, Sheridan denied the rumours, writing: "Every time I call him my hubby people presume we are married, it's just a nickname & I'll let u know when we decide to get married. I will want you all wearing hats please so here is me pouting with the "fella". Sheridan announced her engagement to Jamie in May 2018.

Loading the player...

It's been a difficult couple of years for the actress who has battled mental health issues. Speaking to Magic Radio last July, she said: "Where I'm at right now I feel like this is really good, I've got all that under control. I've got doctors' care, I'm feeling great, I got engaged, I'm in a very happy place (laughs) so I'm very happy and you know that's it. I couldn't ask for more really."

MORE: 16 celebrities that have married in Italy – from Kim Kardashian to Amal Clooney

Sheridan has previously dated The Late Late Show host James Corden and was also linked to model Grahan Nation. Prior to that, Sheridan split from previous boyfriend and Hollyoaks actor Greg Wood at the beginning of 2016.