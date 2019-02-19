The special way I'm a Celebrity's James McVey is celebrating engagement to Kirstie Brittain Has he taken inspiration from Ed Sheeran?

James McVey is breaking tradition following his engagement to Kirstie Brittain, by buying himself an engagement ring. The I'm a Celebrity star, who popped the question to long-term girlfriend Kirstie in January, picked up the special piece of jewellery ahead of the couple's engagement party at the weekend.

While it is not common for men to wear engagement rings, it appears James wanted to find a way to symbolise his commitment to his partner, and he found the perfect way to do so. The Vamps musician went to jeweller Thomas Sabo to pick out the ring, which he has been wearing on the ring finger on his left hand ever since.

James McVey is wearing an engagement ring from Thomas Sabo

Another celebrity male to have made the decision to wear an engagement ring is Ed Sheeran, who wears a band that was made for him by his long-term partner Cherry Seaborn. The Shape of You singer said he thought more men should wear rings to show their commitment – and it appears that James agrees with him!

STORY: See photos from James McVey's engagement party

The 25-year-old proposed to his girlfriend of four years during a trip to the Lake District in January, after picking out a diamond engagement ring with the help of his I'm a Celebrity campmate Harry Redknapp. Speaking to HELLO! in an exclusive interview sharing his engagement news in January, James explained: "Harry said he knew a really good jeweller whenever I was ready to do it and I thought, I may as well just do it."

The I'm a Celebrity star picked up the ring before his engagement party

James told HELLO! how he arranged to meet Harry a few days after Christmas at Franses, a jeweller in Bournemouth, where James grew up and which is close to Harry’s home in Sandbanks, Dorset. "By the time Harry arrived I had already chosen the ring; as soon as I saw it I knew it was the one. And Harry loved it too," he said.

GALLERY: Celebrities with coloured engagement rings

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.