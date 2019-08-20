All the details on The Rock's bride Lauren Hashian's £11,000 wedding dress The designer is a favourite of celebrity brides

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson’s wife Lauren Hashian looked stunning at their Hawaiian wedding ceremony on Sunday, wearing a wedding dress from a designer loved by celebrity brides. The music producer wowed in an £11,300 Chantilly lace sheath gown by couture bridal designer Mira Zwillinger – the same label chosen by Leona Lewis for her wedding dress.

Lauren’s wedding dress features a plunging neckline and open-back detailing, with embellished detailing around the waist. The white gown features delicate lace and bead embroidery, and was the perfect choice for their sun-soaked beachfront ceremony.

Lauren Hashian wore a Mira Zwillinger wedding dress

Luckily for brides hoping to recreate Lauren’s wedding day look, the dress is still available to order on Moda Operandi. The gown costs £11,307, with a £5,653 deposit, and can be ordered in US sizes from 0 to 16.

GALLERY: The most beautiful celebrity wedding dresses of 2019 so far

Lauren is the second high profile bride that Mira has dressed in recent weeks; in July, Leona Lewis wore the designer’s New Fiona gown from the AW19 collection on her wedding day, which she shared exclusively with HELLO!. The dress featured a lace bodice and full tulle skirt, with spaghetti straps, and most importantly was “very light” for the Italian destination wedding.

SHOP: Dara Chantilly lace wedding dress, Mira Zwillinger (via Moda Operandi)

The Rock shared the happy news that he had married his long-term girlfriend in an Instagram post on Monday, along with two photos from his big day. "We do. August 18th 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed)," Dwayne captioned two photos of himself and his bride. One photo shows the newlyweds raising their arms in the air at their picturesque wedding location, with the ocean visible in the background. The second image shows Dwayne and Lauren kissing, with her veil flowing in the wind.

MORE: Celebrities who married in secret like The Rock

The former wrestler previously said he was in no rush to marry his long-time girlfriend, despite often referring to her as his wife, much to the confusion of some people. "I just refer to her as my wife all the time. So a lot of people are like, 'Oh, did you get married?'" he told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm like, 'No. Easy. Don't rush big daddy.'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.