Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick marries producer Kate Brooks – see first photo The couple married in Memphis on Tuesday

Congratulations to Emmerdale’s Michelle Hardwick, who married her fiancée Kate Brooks on Tuesday. The couple, who met while working together on the soap, shared the happy news on Instagram and revealed they had eloped in Memphis, Tennessee.

Sharing a photo of herself and her bride both wearing white and standing in front of Elvis Presley’s former home, Graceland, Kate wrote: "In over 100 degrees heat, on Tuesday 10th September, I became Mrs Brooks."

Kate Brooks and Michelle Hardwick have married

While Michelle opted for a white long-sleeved jumpsuit for the occasion, Kate – who is a producer on Emmerdale – wore a white short-sleeved wrap dress. The pair each clutched floral bouquets, and held hands for their celebratory photo.

Michelle had previously revealed she and Kate were planning a low-key wedding abroad, followed by a party with their friends and family in the UK. Speaking to The Mirror in August, Michelle said they would tie the knot abroad in just a few months' time, but weren’t obsessing over details such as wedding dresses or even the wedding breakfast. "There’s no magazine deal, we’ll just pick up a few witnesses wherever we are and it will just be me and her," Michelle said. "We only have a few months to go and we haven’t even got our outfits sorted and that’s because it doesn’t matter. That’s the biggest lesson I learned."

The couple announced their engagement in December

Michelle added: "We’ll get married abroad, hit a few bars and probably have chicken and chips for our wedding breakfast. Then a big party for our family when we get back to England. That’s all I can tell you! It will be ace."

The actress, who plays Vanessa Woodfield on the soap, announced in December that she had become engaged to Kate. Michelle made it a proposal to remember with a flash mob of The Greatest Showman performers at their local cinema.

