Emmerdale's Michelle Hardwick reveals all about wedding plans The couple have been together for two years

Emmerdale actress Michelle Hardwick has revealed she plans to marry her fiancée Kate Brooks by the end of the year. However, rather than have a big wedding with their soap colleagues in attendance, the couple are planning something more low-key, followed by a party with their friends and family.

Speaking to The Mirror, Michelle said they would tie the knot abroad in just a few months' time, but weren’t obsessing over details such as wedding dresses or even the wedding breakfast. "There’s no magazine deal, we’ll just pick up a few witnesses wherever we are and it will just be me and her," Michelle said. "We only have a few months to go and we haven’t even got our outfits sorted and that’s because it doesn’t matter. That’s the biggest lesson I learned."

Michelle Hardwick and Kate Brooks are planning to marry abroad

Michelle added: "We’ll get married abroad, hit a few bars and probably have chicken and chips for our wedding breakfast. Then a big party for our family when we get back to England. That’s all I can tell you! It will be ace."

The actress, who plays Vanessa Woodfield on the soap, announced in December that she had become engaged to the show’s producer Kate Brooks. Michelle made it a proposal to remember with a flash mob of The Greatest Showman performers at their local cinema.

Michelle proposed to Kate in December

The 43-year-old spoke about her elaborate proposal during an appearance on Loose Women, explained: "I hired out a small local cinema and I'd said to Kate to keep the date free. I said there was a special screening of The Greatest Showman at the cinema. A few of my school friends were there dotted around and I'd hired a flash mob of The Greatest Showman and I did all the 'I don't know what's going on here.'"

The couple's pet dog Fred also played a huge role, and Michelle then proceeded to go up to the front of the cinema with a microphone to tell Kate that they weren't going to be watching the film after all. "I just said, 'So Kate, you're not here to see a film,'" she said, at which point Fred made his way to the front, wearing a jumper that read "Mummy, please say yes."

