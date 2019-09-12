Ellie Goulding shares first look at 'magnificent' Ralph & Russo wedding outfit The singer wore five outfits at her wedding to Caspar Jopling

Ellie Goulding has given fans their first detailed look at the Ralph & Russo outfit she wore at her wedding reception, and it is even more beautiful than we thought! The 32-year-old had five outfits on her big day with Caspar Jopling, created by some of her favourite fashion designers.

Ralph & Russo, a favourite of the Duchess of Sussex, created a top and skirt for Ellie to wear at her wedding reception, which the newlywed described as "magnificent" – and we can’t help but agree. The high neck top has a bodice of peals and silk, and was styled with a floor-length ivory skirt with a daring asymmetric thigh-high split.

Ellie Goulding shared a glimpse at her Ralph & Russo wedding outfit

Ellie posted photos as she tried the outfit on at a fitting before her big day, writing: "Dear @tamararalph I can’t thank you enough for your magnificent beyond words creation. You are supremely talented and also a beautiful and kind human being. So happy to know you."

STORY: Everything you need to know about Ellie Goulding's wedding dresses

The Love Me Like You Do singer previously revealed that the ensemble was an adaptation of her favourite piece from the label’s AW19 collection, and photos shared by her wedding photographer on Instagram showed Ellie wearing the jewelled top and skirt for her first dance.

See our top celebrity wedding dresses of summer 2019

However, she had yet another outfit to change into for the rest of the evening; a Balmain mini dress courtesy of Olivier Rousteing, which Ellie told Vogue was "the most fun dress to dance the night away in".

MORE: Ellie Goulding wore this £17.50 lipstick on her wedding day

Ellie started the day in a bespoke Chloé wedding dress, which featured a high neckline, long sleeves and was hand embroidered with the white rose of York. She changed into a dramatically different off-the-shoulder Stella McCartney dress to welcome her guests to her reception venue, Castle Howard, before putting her Ralph & Russo ensemble on. We hope she had time to enjoy herself in between all of the outfit changes!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.