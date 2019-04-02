Emmerdale's Charley Webb shares never-before-seen wedding photo What a beautiful bride

Emmerdale star Charley Webb has treated fans to a never-before-seen photo from her wedding day. The actress, who is married to her soap co-star Matthew Wolfenden, showed a glimpse at the final moments before she tied the knot in a sweet throwback in honour of Mother's Day.

The photo shows Charley preparing to walk down the aisle in her stunning long-sleeved wedding dress, with her mum and another family member helping to lay out her veil. "Happy Mama's D," she captioned the photo.

Charley and Matthew celebrated their first wedding anniversary in February, with the 31-year-old sharing another new photo of herself on the dancefloor with her new husband in honour of the occasion. The couple had surprised guests who believed they were attending Charley's 30th birthday party by revealing that they were actually secretly planning to get married.

It's been an exciting year for the couple, as they recently announced that they are expecting their third child together. Charley and Matthew are already parents to sons Buster and Bowie, and will welcome baby number three later this summer.

The Emmerdale co-stars announced their happy news on Instagram at the beginning of February, with photos showing them on a wintry family walk with their two sons. The boys held up a light box, which teased fans with the words: "Buster, Bowie and…" Charley captioned the post: "#Number3." Matthew also proudly shared the same post on his own Instagram feed.

Charley has played Debbie Dingle since 2002 and Matthew joined the Yorkshire soap as David Metcalfe in 2006. The real-life couple announced that Charley was pregnant with their first baby in 2009, and they welcomed Buster into the world the following year. They briefly split after the arrival of their second child Bowie, but reconciled soon after and appear stronger than ever since marrying in 2018.

