This Morning's Sharon Marshall announces engagement live on air! Hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were the first to congratulate her

Sharon Marshall had some very happy news to share on Tuesday. The This Morning soap expert announced live on air that she is engaged to her boyfriend, Paul Fletcher. Sharon, 48, proudly showed off her engagement ring on the show, with hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby quick to congratulate the bride-to-be. Sharon later took to Twitter and confirmed that Paul had popped the question over the weekend. Alongside a photo showing the happy couple posing with their daughter Betsey and their pet dog Lily, she wrote: "So this weekend my Paul asked me to marry him. So happy to say yes."

Sharon's happy announcement comes after she shared the news of her pregnancy live on air, in January 2018. "I'm pregnant. I am probably going to say everything wrong. I am a little bit emotional!" she shared. "Who knew? Because we didn’t!" elated Phillip asked. Sharon admitted she had confided in the show's resident doctor Dr Chris Steele about her baby joy. "Well, I told Dr Chris very early so he's been keeping the secret," she shared. "Myself and my partner Paul Fletcher, we're 14 weeks along, and we let Dr Chris into the secret a long time ago because he's the king of the corridor consultation!"

In July, Phil confirmed that Sharon had given birth, telling viewers: "We have a new member of the This Morning family." Holly added: "Yes, just a week ago to the day in fact, our Soap Queen Sharon Marshall was right here before she headed off on maternity leave, and she did not hang about – Betsey Fletcher came into the world at 1pm yesterday." She continued: "According to her parents, she is absolutely perfect in every way! And look at that photograph of all of them… a little family for the very first time." Smiling, Phillip concluded: "Sharon and her partner Paul would like to thank the amazing NHS staff at Queen Charlotte's and Chelsea Hospital for their wonderful care throughout her pregnancy. Huge congratulations to you all, she is beautiful!"