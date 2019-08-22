Coronation Street star James Burrows announces his engagement – all the details Such a sweet proposal!

Aw, a huge congratulations to Coronation Street actor James Burrows and his fiancée Sophie Coates! The pair announced their engagement on Wednesday on Instagram and we couldn't be happier for them. Sharing a series of photos of their romantic break in the picturesque Lake District, James told his followers: "So at the weekend I asked my best friend to be my wife on a boat in the middle of the lake and she said yes and it’s made me one very happy man #lakedistrict#engaged #happy." Sophie also posted on her page, saying: "I said yes! Not really, I said “are you joking” about 17 times and then I said yes."

Photo credit: Instagram / James Burrows

James is known for his role as Ali Neeson in Corrie, so no doubt his many fans will be thrilled at his happy news. There's nothing like a celebrity engagement to perk up our week. In the photos we see a thrill looking James driving a boat as Sophie shows off her diamond ring. Other snaps show the beautiful lake view and in another, the couple share a cuddle after the big proposal.

MORE: The surprising royal connection behind Cressida Bonas' stunning engagement ring

There were plenty of lovely messages for the engaged pair, with one follower posting: "Wahey! Congratulations you guys!" and another, "Congrats burrows! X" One told the star: "You lucky lucky devil! She’s a stunner inside and out - congrats to you both."

The couple are parents to their four-month-old daughter Betty Florence, who they welcomed on 25 April. James shared the cutest photos of his baby girl on his Instagram when she was born. In one we see the actor gently nuzzling his daughter on the nose with the caption: "My angel Betty."

MORE: YouTuber PewDiePie marries Marzia Bisognin in lavish London ceremony

We look forward to hearing all about their wedding preparations. Little Betty will make one adorable flower girl.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.