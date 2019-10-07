Hollyoaks couple Luke Jerdy and Daisy Wood-Davis host lavish engagement party The soap stars have set the bar high for their wedding!

Daisy Wood-Jervis and Luke Jerdy celebrated their engagement in style at the weekend. The couple, who met on the set of Hollyoaks, hosted an engagement party for their close family and friends – and they've definitely set the bar high for the wedding!

Former Hollyoaks actress Daisy shared several photos from the party on Instagram Stories, showing they had lined the entrance to their party with a pink carpet and balloon arch, with a marquee in the back garden. The marquee had been decorated with pretty pink flowers and decorations with the couple's initials, "D&L", with a gin bar serving up cocktails and tipples for their guests.

Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy held an engagement party at the weekend

The couple also had a four-tier chocolate cake that was adorned with flowers, macarons and drip icing, which Luke described as "4 layers of chocolate heaven" that had been helping him through his post-party hangover on Sunday.

Daisy also admitted she had been suffering after the fun-filled party, in a post showing herself and her fiancé at the event. "We have woken up horrendously hungover from the most amazing party celebrating our engagement with some of our nearest and dearest," she wrote, adding: "Looking forward to a lifetime of laughter (preferably always in front of an @upupawayevents balloon arch but you can't have it all can you?!)."

The soap couple got engaged in August

The party comes two months after Daisy and Luke announced their engagement during a holiday in Greece, with the actor getting down on one knee in front of Daisy's family and presenting her with a ring he had designed. The stunning Alex Monroe band features intricate gold flowers entwined around a diamond, emerald and tanzanite stones, and it’s easy to see why the bride-to-be is in love with it.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Daisy wrote: "On Thursday evening @lukejerdy asked me to marry him by the beach in front of my family. I’ve never felt a happiness like this. It’s so surreal but nothing has ever felt more natural. I can’t wait to marry my best friend and celebrate how lucky we are to have found what we have. Not to mention, he designed me the engagement ring of my DREAMS." She continued: "I have spent the last few days staring lovingly at him and the ring in equal measure (maybe more the ring) Let the celebrations commence!"

