Jennifer Lopez shares photos from her star-studded engagement party The singer is busy planning her wedding to Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez celebrated their upcoming wedding with a lavish engagement party on Friday. The couple were joined by their close friends and family for the bash, including their children from previous relationships.

The bride-to-be couldn't resist sharing some photos from the special occasion with her 102 million Instagram followers over the weekend, including a snap of herself and Alex kissing at a dinner table. Jennifer revealed the party had been hosted by her friend Carole Bayer Sager and her husband Bob, and thanked them for "the most beautifully elegant night" in the caption.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had an engagement party on Friday

Jennifer also posted another sweet photo of the couple with her daughter Emme and one of Alex's daughters, while another Instagram Story showed all of their children posing together at the event. The party looked elegant and romantic, with floating candles and roses along the table, and a tasty four-course meal served to the couple and their guests.

The couple celebrated with their children from previous relationships

A video posted by Jennifer shared a look at their menu, which started with a salad of baby greens with Roquefort cheese, crushed walnuts, apples and pomegranate vinaigrette, followed by pumpkin squash tortellini with brown butter and sage. Then guests could choose from potato crusted seabass or roast chicken for their main, followed by dessert.

The 50-year-old looked typically glamorous for the party, wearing a white one-shoulder dress, with smoky eye makeup and her hair styled in loose curls, while her husband-to-be looked dapper in a black suit. Their celebration comes six months after Alex popped the question during a holiday in the Bahamas, with the couple busy making wedding plans ever since.

Jennifer shared a look at their menu on Instagram

Alex previously hinted they are planning a destination wedding that will be a "long flight" away. However, the actress said they haven’t settled on a location for their nuptials. "He's just saying things," she said. "We're talking about it, but we don't have any firm plans... and we're talking about a lot of places [to get married in], but I don't know yet," Jennifer told Entertainment Tonight in September.

