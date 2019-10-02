Pippa Middleton reveals 'saving grace' when it comes to baby son Arthur Kate Middleton's younger sister shares her child with husband James Matthews

Pippa Middleton has made rare comments about her young son, Arthur, as he approaches his first birthday. Writing in her column for Waitrose Weekend magazine, Pippa opened up about her experience of motherhood so far and revealed what she has found to be her "saving grace" when it comes to raising her child. "Now that Arthur is 11 months old and more mobile, I have been trying to come up with different activities to do with him," the 36-year-old wrote. "I needed to find something more than just park walks in the pram. Our local baby gym has been a saving grace. It’s a big space full of fun, soft objects, play mats, stairs, balls, swings, mini trampolines, and more to stimulate and physically engage babies and toddlers."

Sporty Pippa is sharing her love of exercise with her son

Kate Middleton's younger sister further explained that in addition to free play, there are classes with "structured activities that help promote movement, balance and strength". She added: "Arthur burns lots of energy in this safe environment and learns many physical skills. I have also noticed him building his confidence with each visit."

MORE: Kate Middleton reacts to younger sister Pippa's baby news

In an earlier column, Pippa spoke about Arthur's love of swimming at six months old. "Starting my son Arthur swimming at four months old has given him confidence and enjoyment in water," she wrote. "He's now six months old, and swimming is one of our favourite activities. The exercise helps guarantee sound daytime sleeps, and the movement has improved his digestion." The columnist concluded: "Water activity is a great form of exercise you can do with your baby."

Pippa and James Matthews pictured on their wedding day

Pippa welcomed little Arthur Michael William Matthews on 15 October 2018 at St Mary's Hospital, having announced her pregnancy in June. She married hedge fund manager James on 20 May 2017, with her niece and nephew, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, among her attendants.