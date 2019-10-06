Kate Middleton’s brother James confirms engagement to Alizee Thevenet – see photo of the ring The Duchess of Cambridge's brother has a lot to look forward to!

Kate Middleton's brother James, 32, confirmed the news of his engagement to 29-year-old financial analyst Alizee Thevenet on Sunday. The entrepreneur posted a heart-warming selfie of the pair in the beautiful surroundings of the Lake District, both looking a little windswept but happy. He wore a grey shirt and had his arm around Alizee's chest, whose natural beauty shone through in a red ribbed polo neck, her hair loosely tied back.

The couple were first photographed together this January

She clutched his chest and on her left hand, a sapphire engagement ring was clearly visible. In a nod to his French fiancée's heritage, James captioned the sweet picture: "She said OUI." He then went on to write: "Our secret is out but we couldn’t be happier to share the news," adding emojis of a champagne bottle and champagne glasses. The couple were reported to be engaged on Saturday and had been expected to make an official announcement next week, so his followers were thrilled to see the news confirmed so soon.

James and Alizee shared their happy news on Instagram on Sunday

One commented: "Congratulations on your engagement and many blessings upon your future life together! Love, happiness and light shine upon you!" Another added: "I’m so happy for you both! You are the sweetest couple!" and a third wrote: "You look both very grounded, lovely and very much in love. Hopefully we the public could see your ceremony (the doggos must be included)!"

The Duchess of Cambridge's youngest sibling and his new fiancée share five dogs: Ella, Zulu, Inka, Luna and Mabel, and reportedly owe their relationship to one of them, having met when Alizee greeted Ella in the South Kensington Club last year. They began dating soon after and were photographed kissing during a New Year's holiday in St Barts in January. James was previously in a relationship with actress and presenter Donna Air, which ended in early 2018.

