Princess Beatrice's new fiancé is one of the first to congratulate James Middleton on his engagement James Middleton confirmed his engagement to Alizee Thevenet on Sunday

James Middleton has been flooded with well-wishes following the announcement of his engagement to Alizee Thevenet. After sharing his joy with the world on Sunday, Princess Beatrice's new fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was one of the first of many to congratulate the happy couple. "Adorable - congrats guys," the Italian property developer wrote on Instagram, while Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas said: "Congratulations!!! [Alongside a series of heart-shaped emojis]." Holly Branson remarked: "Love love this pic. Many many congratulations you two."

Alexander Gilkes, a close friend of Prince William and Prince Harry, stated: "Very happy for you both. Chapeau! X." The One Show host Matt Baker also wrote: "Huge congrats!!" Earlier on, James had posted a heartwarming selfie with his fiancée in the beautiful surroundings of the Lake District, both looking a little windswept but happy. He captioned the sweet picture: "She said OUI." He then went on to write: "Our secret is out but we couldn’t be happier to share the news," adding emojis of a champagne bottle and champagne glasses.

WATCH: Fab four reunited! Prince William, Kate, Harry and Meghan join forces once more

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi confirmed their own engagement last month

The entrepreneur and his new fiancée share five dogs: Ella, Zulu, Inka, Luna and Mabel, and reportedly owe their relationship to one of them, having met when Alizee greeted Ella in the South Kensington Club last year. They began dating soon after and were photographed kissing during a New Year's holiday in St Barts in January. James was previously in a relationship with actress and presenter Donna Air, which ended in early 2018.

READ: James Middleton makes rare comment about his sisters

Earlier this year, James took Alizee as his date when they attended the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor, the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, at St George's Chapel in Windsor – a clear indication that their relationship was becoming serious. The couple also went to Wimbledon in the summer alongside the rest of his family.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.