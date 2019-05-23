Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews choose James Middleton as godfather to son Theodore How sweet is this?

Vogue Williams and husband Spencer Matthews are known to be close to the Middleton family – and the couple recently confirmed just how much they value their friendship with the Duchess of Cambridge's brother James, since they have named his as a godparent to their baby son Theodore! How lovely is that? Of course, Vogue and Spencer are also close pals with Pippa Middleton, who is married to Spencer's brother James.

Spencer with James Middleton and Prince William at the wedding of brother James and Pippa Middleton

Spencer spoke to Ireland's VIP Magazine earlier in May, saying: "Vogue went down the family route, her sister Amber is his godmother, my sister Nina is also godmother and then a few of my pals, Max Keble White, my cousin Rob Parker and James Middleton will be his godfathers, not a bad crowd. It's more a nod to our close friends and a nod to their reliability and responsibility. A little gold star on a very good friend."

Loading the player...

Vogue and Spencer introduce baby Theodore

He also revealed that they plan to have Theodore christened in June, around the same time as their first wedding anniversary. "We're going to christen Theodore at a very similar time to our anniversary, at the same place we got married," he said.

Kate Middleton's brother James makes sweet reference to royal baby Archie

The Matthews and the Middletons have undoubtedly become incredibly close, even spending a holiday together in St Barths at the beginning of 2019. Spencer and Vogue, James and his girlfriend Alizee and Pippa and husband James were often pictured jogging together, or spending time on the beach. Of course, baby Theodore and Pippa's first-born Arthur are of similar ages, too.

In January, Spencer even shared a previously-unseen shot of himself and the youngest Middleton at his Scottish wedding. The pair certainly look very happy, caught mid-air as they jump and grin! James also gave one of the readings during the ceremony. In May, he told Sebastian Shakespeare at the Daily Mail: "Very kindly they asked me. I'm delighted to be a godfather."

EXCLUSIVE: Spencer Matthews & Vogue Williams reveal their secret to a happy marriage