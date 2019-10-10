Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney shares exciting wedding news The stylist is giving couples a second chance at their wedding day

The Duchess of Sussex's close friend Jessica Mulroney shared some exciting news on Thursday - she has landed her own Netflix series devoted to her work as a bridal stylist. The fashion stylist, whose children all played roles in Meghan's bridal party at the royal wedding, announced her new series - I Do, Redo - on Instagram.

"When I believe in something, I go after it at full speed. I am so blessed that I can show the world a side of myself that truly inspires me. A side that can help real couples got over tragedy or distress and hopefully make a significant difference in their lives. A side of the wedding industry that has NEVER been shown on television. An idea I have been pushing to make happen for five years," Jessica wrote.

Jessica Mulroney has landed her own Netflix wedding series

The premise of the series is to help couples whose weddings were disasters have a second chance of creating their dream nuptials. Jessica will work with ten couples to overhaul their wedding planning in the ten-part series, which will air on Netflix in 2020.

Jessica has a wealth of experience to draw upon; she has worked with brides for the past seven years to help them find their dream wedding dresses, and rumour has it, she even gave Meghan some pearls of wisdom with her styling in the lead up to the royal wedding in May 2018.

Jessica works as a bridal stylist

The pair are such close friends that Meghan gave Jessica's twin sons Brian and John roles as pageboys at her wedding, while her daughter Ivy was a bridesmaid, joining royals including Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

After the big event, Jessica's husband Ben Mulroney revealed how proud he was of his children and their role on the day. Reflecting on his children's big roles in the ceremony, he said during an episode of Canada's Your Morning: "There had been so much talk about getting it right with the rehearsals and these kids are so young. There was a lot of worry that this wouldn't get done right, but they're having so much fun with it. And that, to me, was the thing that gave me the most pride was that we didn’t put so much pressure on them that this wasn’t joyful for them. It was pretty darn joyful."