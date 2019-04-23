Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney shares sweet royal wedding memory The stylist was in a reflective mood on Monday

The Duchess of Sussex may only be days away from welcoming her first child, but her best friend Jessica Mulroney couldn't help but reminisce on another happy memory on Monday – the royal wedding. The stylist shared a sweet throwback photo from the wedding on Instagram, writing: "Almost a year ago… Google photo reminder."

The image showed Meghan as she prepared to walk down the aisle at St George's Chapel, and is no doubt a particularly proud moment for Jessica, as her twin sons Brian and John were holding the bride's veil as part of their role as pageboys. Meanwhile, Jessica's daughter Ivy also had a starring role in the bridal party, acting as a bridesmaid alongside Prince Harry and Meghan's niece, Princess Charlotte.

Jessica Mulroney shared a throwback photo from the royal wedding

Jessica is understandably proud of her children's roles in the royal wedding, and has previously revealed that she has several photos from the momentous occasion on display in her living room. Instagram posts shared by the stylist in the lead up to Christmas showed two special photos on display – one of the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte with Jessica and Ivy before they entered the chapel, and a second showing Brian and John holding onto Meghan's veil on the steps outside the historic wedding venue.

Jessica's children had a starring role in Meghan's bridal party

After the big event, Jessica's husband Ben Mulroney revealed how proud he was of his children and their role on the day. Reflecting on his children's big roles in the ceremony, he said during an episode of Canada's Your Morning: "There had been so much talk about getting it right with the rehearsals and these kids are so young. There was a lot of worry that this wouldn't get done right, but they're having so much fun with it. And that, to me, was the thing that gave me the most pride was that we didn’t put so much pressure on them that this wasn’t joyful for them. It was pretty darn joyful."

