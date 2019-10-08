Bindi Irwin reveals she's taking wedding dress inspiration from Meghan Markle – exclusive Bindi and fiancé Chandler Powell spoke exclusively to HELLO! ahead of their big day

Bindi Irwin and her fiancé Chandler Powell have had a whirlwind year after getting engaged in July. And in the lead-up to their big day, the couple spoke to HELLO!, where the subject of Bindi's dress naturally came up. Revealing that the Duchess of Sussex is one of the people she's taking inspiration from, Bindi said of the royal: "I mean everyone loves a beautiful love story but theirs is so extraordinary. When you look at Meghan, just look at that beauty and the royals are always so graceful and I think that grace is so fantastic."

Bindi Irwin and her fiancé Chandler Powell

She continued: "I actually just found a wedding dress that I'm so excited about. My mum's wedding dress was so beautiful - all graceful and long sleeves - similar to the royal dresses. And since I was a little tiny girl, I would look at it and think that's what I want one day." Bindi also admitted that she would have liked to have worn her mum, Terri Irwin's wedding dress, but that she wanted the gown to have last been worn by her mum on her wedding day to the late Steve Irwin. She said: "I want to leave it how it is because that's the dress she married dad in."

Bindi and Chandler got engaged in July

However, as well as royal inspiration, Bindi's dress will also channel some of the features from her mum's dress. " I really wanted my dress to mimic hers and have that royal feel where it's just graceful. So it's got beautiful long sleeves and I'm really excited," she said. Giving more details about her dress away, Bindi disclosed: "Everyone was asking if I was going to wear a khaki wedding dress and I'm like no, this is the one day in my life where I'm not going to be wearing khaki. So yeah its definitely a white a dress and I'm definitely going to embrace that feeling of being feminine."

The conservationist has taken wedding dress inspiration from Meghan Markle

Naturally, when Bindi found 'the dress', her mum was by her side. "She was a huge help," she said. "It's funny because I was kind going, 'How do you know when its the right dress? There's so many dresses!' and when I put on this particular dress we both just looked at each other and burst into tears immediately, so I think that's just how you know. So it was really special."

The conservationist's long-term boyfriend got down on one knee at Australia Zoo, where they first met in November 2013, and where Bindi's family lives and works, on Bindi's 21st birthday. "July 24th 2019. On my birthday I said 'yes' and 'forever' to the love of my life. Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness," Bindi wrote in an Instagram post announcing their engagement. "I'm so looking forward to spending our forever together as your wife. Here's to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. – Now let's get married already!" Crikey! It’s The Irwins season 2 starts on Sunday 17th November at 8pm on Animal Planet

