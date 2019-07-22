Duchess Meghan's stylist bestie Jessica Mulroney just dressed a bride in an EXACT dupe of her royal wedding dress Wow!

It's no secret that the Duchess of Sussex is best pals with stylist Jessica Mulroney, even relying on her for fashion advice - the wedding planner reportedly helped Meghan choose her stunning wedding gowns for her royal nuptials in 2018. It's no surprise, then, that Jessica has taken inspiration from her good friend when it comes to helping other brides with their styling choices! The wardrobe expert recently shared a snap of a beautiful newlywed wearing a gown that is incredibly similar to Meghan's second dress, by Stella McCartney.

Meghan with best pal Jessica

Posting it on her @jessicamulroneyweddings account, she simply captioned it: "This look. This couple!!", before posting another stunning close-up which read: "High neck for the win."

Plenty of followers noticed the similarity, with one writing: "It's a Meghan Markle reception dress for a bride!! Absolutely LOVE IT!!" and another adding: "Soooo beautiful! It reminds me of Meghan’s second gown." A third said, "Meghan’s evening dress. So [beautiful] and with the aquamarine ring."

Jessica tagged bridal boutique Kleinfeld Canada in the snap, suggesting that's were she sourced the gorgeous gown. With a flattering halter neck detail and long, flowing silhouette, we're not surprised so many are having flashbacks to Meghan and Harry's big day - or that this beautiful bride wanted to recreate the look.

The stunning evening dress was undeniably popular after Meghan stepped out in it, with Stella even releasing a select few replicas of the design for fans to purchase. Speaking about why the Duchess chose her to design the stunning gown, which cost around £60,000, she told Elle: "I think Meghan chose me for reasons other than just a beautiful dress – plenty of people can do that. She is not a difficult client to make look beautiful."

Meghan's gorgeous Stella McCartney gown

"Amal called me and asked me to do it, as did Oprah. I look at that Amal dress, and it is made of sustainable viscose that took us three years to develop. And I think, obviously I am a British designer, but I think being a woman and being a women's woman played a part. They are all women's women. It's a big deal," she added.