6 of the best new bridal jewellery pieces from Kate Middleton’s favourite jewellers

The Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding sparked an influx of royal inspired weddings afterwards, with brides taking their cue from Kate Middleton’s McQueen wedding dress, her laidback beauty and her simple but striking bridal jewellery.

Not to mention Kate Middleton’s iconic engagement ring, inspiring future brides to bookmark sapphire engagement rings on the double.

And now one of her favourite jewellery brands, Annoushka, has launched a new bridal jewellery collection that Kate herself would adore, packed with beautiful pearls, sapphire pieces and much more.

SHOP THE LOOK: 18ct gold baroque pearl drops, £375, Annoushka

Kate’s been a longtime fan of the British brand, choosing Annoushka’s exquisite pearl drop earrings to wear when introducing a newborn Princess Charlotte to the world, and Prince William won top husband points for gifting Duchess Kate with a stunning Annoushka eternity ring following the birth of Prince George.

Annoushka’s new bridal collection, Love and Commitment, has been designed to be versatile and interchangeable, with engagement ring and wedding band stacks perfect for adding a stylish engagement jacket ring to or an eternity band - just like Kate Middleton did when she stacked an eternity band to her wedding and engagement ring.

The collection also includes the chicest wedding day jewellery, including pearl drop ear climbers, a church door locket and diamond flower drop earrings too. Scroll down to shop the pieces we’re adding to our wedding Pinterest board.

Marguerite 18ct Tanzanite & Diamond Engagement Ring, £2,500, Annoushka

This 18ct yellow and white gold engagement ring gives us serious Duchess Kate vibes, and is handset with a 0.50ct tanzanite and Annoushka’s signature organic bezel setting.

Marguerite 18ct White Gold Triple Engagement Ring, £5,900, Annoushka

How stunning is Annoushka’s 18ct white gold engagement ring? It’s handset with a 0.25ct GIA certified diamond and a further 24 white diamonds, totalling 0.85ct, surround the centre stone.

18ct gold organza 5mm wedding band ring, £2,200, Annoushka

A stylish but simple wedding band can be hard to find, and we love this Annoushka 5mm wedding band for its classic yet chic hand-hammered finish. Also available in 3mm for a slimmer version.

18ct Gold Morganite and Diamond Ring Stack, £5,900, Annoushka

The triple stack is breathtaking and classic, with a twist. It includes the bi-colour engagement ring handset with 0.50ct morganite, a diamond engagement band and a half jacket ring set with 0.20ct diamonds.

Marguerite Diamond & Pearl Ear Pins, £7,200, Annoushka

Update your wedding day pearls with this picture-perfect pair of diamond and pearl ear climbers – they’re a modern-take on the traditional.

18ct Gold Church Doors Locket Charm, £1,800, Annoushka

Brides looking for something a little different will be enamoured by this adorable church door locket! It’d make a great gift for a bride or bridesmaid, and pair brilliantly with an alternative bridal suit.

