How to nail your wedding day manicure: the trends & tips you need to know Look perfectly polished for those all-important ring photos

You've got the wedding dress, chosen your bridal makeup and hairstyle… now it's time to think about your wedding nails. All eyes will be on your hands at several key moments on your big day, from the exchanging of rings to cutting your cake, so chipped nails or smudged polish will not do! Discover the secrets to a timeless and elegant wedding day manicure with these top tips from Isobel Berman at The GelBottle Inc, whose global brand ambassador Michelle Humphrey regularly works with stars including Dua Lipa and Mel B, as well as celebrity bride-to-be Katy Perry…

What are your top tips for the perfect wedding day manicure?

Meghan wore classic nude polish for her wedding day

Do a trial: Make sure you do a trial for your wedding nails with plenty of time to make changes and find the right look. This will ensure that you feel confident with the look you will be wearing in advance, avoiding any last-minute stress.

Keep it classic: Remember that these nails will be in photos you will be looking at for years to come, so go for something you can see yourself loving years from now. It doesn't need to be the most creative set of nails you will ever wear, but just something you can be absolutely sure you will love in years to come.

Prep prep prep! At least a week before your wedding day try a paraffin wax treatment to leave your hands superset and ring ready! Use cuticle oil at least twice a day to ensure they are in the best possible condition - the Peacci cuticle oil combines essential nutrients and a variety of fatty oils to ensure the whole nail area is soft and smooth with not a single hang nail in sight. Remember there will be close up pics of your hands, you want them looking their best!

What are the top bridal manicure trends?

We're loving brides choosing to encapsulate dried flowers or leaves in nude, or even opting for negative space designs and French manicures in nude or pink shades instead of the traditional white. Gold lettering and foils on nude is also becoming super popular. We love the idea of having your partner's initials inscribed on your nails.

You could encapsulate dried flowers into your manicure to match your bouquet

How should brides choose their perfect nail colour?

Definitely don't leave it to the appointment! Book an appointment at least four weeks before the big day to give you and your manicurist time to trial what you like. Go on Instagram or Pinterest before and have a look at some nail accounts to see if they have created anything you might like to try. We're always posting looks on @peaccibrand and people will often screenshot the looks to create a mood board or idea of what they like. It's important to be prepared and choose a salon/brand with lots of colour options, as most colours look different against different skin tones!

What is your favourite shade for brides?

Peacci polish in the shade Eve is always a fantastic shade to compliment all brides and their varying outfits. Eve is such an elegant nude against all skin tones yet it's deep enough in tone that it won't stain or get grubby on the day.

Metallics and glitter can add a statement to your bridal manicure

How can brides make a statement with their nails without distracting from the rest of their look?

With subtle touches - as we said before, it's a really lovely touch to add a significant date or your lover's initials somewhere discreet on your manicure. Gold lettering or stamping on your ring finger will make for a heartfelt Instagram delight.

What are your thoughts on wedding nail art?

We love anything creative. Your wedding day should be about you, what you like and who you are. What other people think shouldn't matter – after all, it's your day not theirs! If you love nail art, we'd always suggest going for it. We think it's a lovely touch and it's gaining popularity now more than ever. However, it's important to be sure this is something you want, rather than just something that's trendy right now. You'll be looking at pictures for years to come so you want to be sure you'll love your look forever!

If you love nail art, you can still make it work on your wedding day

When should brides aim to get their nails done before their wedding day?

The day before if possible, if not the same morning (providing this won't add too much stress on time). If this isn't realistic try not to go longer than 48 hours. The last thing you want is for your beautiful manicure to chip or scuff before the day.

How can brides avoid chips?

Make sure anything strenuous is done beforehand. Ensure to wear rubber gloves when using your hands for any heavy-handed jobs before the day – we'd even wear them in the shower, especially if you'll be shaving! Another top tip is to get any hair colouring done before your manicure. You don't want your nails to end up stained by any dripping hair colour or purple shampoos.

Which shape nail is most timeless?

Rounded or Almond.

Should bridesmaids have the same colour nails as the bride?

It's really a case of personal preference. Everyone having the same manicure does feel super special but we think it's nice for the bride to have an accent of her own. Perhaps, the whole party having the same colour and the bride opting for one of the accents suggested above.

What's your favourite look to create for a bride?

Helena Marimon from The GelBottle Inc, says: "A stunning French Ombré is perfect for creating a modernised version of a classic and timeless look, suitable for most brides. I love to keep things classy and elegant for bridal nails as the main focus should be the bride herself."

