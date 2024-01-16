15 best diamond engagement rings for 2024: From oval to princess cuts

Planning a Valentine's Day proposal in 2024, or hoping for one? They say diamonds are a girl's best friend, which is why you can't go wrong with a sparkling diamond engagement ring when you're planning to pop the question. Whether it's an oval diamond engagement ring, halo, trilogy or your classic solitaire, there's an engagement ring peppered with a diamond or two to suit all tastes and budgets. It even topped the list as the most iconic engagement ring type of 2023, with Megan Fox's sparkler taking the top spot.
And if it's a proposal you're hoping for, why not leave this website open on your laptop next time your other half is around...nothing like a little engagement ring inspiration to get the thoughts flowing.
How I chose the best diamond engagement rings
Trusted brands: I shop for a living (and have done for over 10 years) and am au fait with the brands that are known and trusted, and that includes for pricier engagement rings. The brands listed all have brilliant warranties or returns policies, and the majority offer in-person or virtual consultations if that avenue suits too.
Price: Naturally, engagement rings are expensive - and I've made sure to include rings across the pricing scale, so cover all budgets.
Stone: It goes without saying that all of the engagement rings are diamond engagement rings, and I've included a few lab-grown diamond engagement rings. Some also use recycled metals, which I've pointed out where applicable.
Metal: Not everyone is a fan of white gold or platinum, which appears to be the most common metal used in engagement rings. As well as listing a few pieces using yellow gold, I've called out those where you can choose the metal. Many allow the buyer to choose their loved one's preferred metal, so make sure you know it before your big ring purchase too.
Variety: From halo to oval to emerald cut and more, the edit includes a wide variety of rings to cover all tastes. There's trend-led rings, classic cuts and unusual shapes too.
Wanting that diamond engagement ring inspiration? We've highlighted the top engagement ring brands, and chosen the best diamond engagement ring from their collection...
Shop HELLO!'s pick of the best diamond engagement rings
Brilliant Earth
Luxe Viviana Oval Diamond Engagement Ring
Carat size: Various sizes available
Diamond shape: Oval
Choose from lab-grown diamond or natural
Available in platinum, 18k white gold, 18k yellow gold and 14k rose gold.
Free delivery
An oval shaped engagement ring is one of the most in demand at the moment, thanks to its classic yet clean vibe and this is a beautiful version of that trend, with scalloped pavé diamonds and graceful claw prongs
Brilliant Earth use 100% recycled precious metals and offer lab-grown, naturally mined and recycled diamonds.
Mappin & Webb
Hermione Gold Diamond Engagement Ring
Carat size: 0.25ct
Diamond shape: Round brilliant
Ring sizes: K-Q
Available in yellow gold
Free delivery
Mappin & Webb's solitaire diamond engagement ring is a beautifully traditional engagement ring, with the focus on one stunning round brilliant cut diamond.
Beaverbrooks
Platinum Diamond Halo Ring
Carat size: .53
Diamond shape: Round brilliant
Ring sizes available: I-R
Also available in 18ct white gold and 18ct yellow gold
Free next delivery on orders over £75
A timeless token of love, this Platinum Diamond Halo Ring is seriously stunning. It's hard not to fall in love with the beautiful round-cut diamond which sits at its centre.
H Samuel
White Gold Pear Cut Halo Ring
Carat size: 0.33
Diamond shape: Pear
Ring sizes available: I-S
9ct white gold band
Free delivery with a £40 spend
This stunning diamond engagement ring from H Samuel looks luxurious, but comes in under £800.
Crafted in smooth 9 carat white gold, this diamond halo ring is styled with a central pear cut claw set diamond.
Goldsmiths
Jenny Packham Platinum Diamond Oval Halo Engagement Ring
Carat size: 0.75
Diamond shape: Oval
Ring sizes available: I-Q
Available in platinum or 18ct white gold
Free delivery
Returns within 30 days
For vintage-inspired elegance, it doesn't get much better than this oval-cut halo ring created by one of the Princess of Wales's favourite designers, Jenny Packham, available at Goldsmiths.
Pandora
Infinite Lab-Grown Diamond Ring
Carat size: From .25 - 1.75
Diamond shape: Round brilliant
Lab-grown diamond
Ring sizes available: 48-60
Available in 14k gold, 14k white gold and sterling silver
Free special delivery
A solid 14k yellow gold ring, hand set with a lab-grown diamond, which you can choose to be from .25 to 1.75 carats.
This infinity style ring is a beautiful sentiment to give your soon to be Mrs to show your commitment.
Carrie Elizabeth Jewellery
Aria Salt & Pepper Diamond Engagement Ring
Carat size: 0.18
Salt and pepper diamond
Also crafted with 6 white baguette cubic zirconia's
Ring sizes available: H-Y
Available in 14k or 18k solid white gold
Free delivery with £75 spend
For an engagement ring that's unique and interesting, Carrie Elizabeth should be a go-to. This ring is crafted in 14k solid white gold and the stunning Salt & Pepper diamonds have a wild, natural beauty that is mysterious and luxurious in appearance.
The distinctive “Salt & Pepper” pattern is created by inclusions and imperfections in the diamond that look like little speckles and flecks of white and black, creating a mottled, smoky effect in a spectrum of silky grey tones - no two are ever the same.
Dower & Hall
Marquise Diamond Engagement Ring
Carat size: 0.50-0.75
Diamond shape: Marquise
Made to order
Ring sizes available: J-P
Available in platinum, 18k white gold and 18k yellow gold
Free delivery with £75 spend
Created using recycled metals, this Marquise cut diamond engagement ring is a showstopper, with its contemporary, angular shape and yet classic design.
Handcrafted in London, and comes with a one-year warranty.
Tiffany & Co
Soleste Pear-Shaped Halo Engagement Ring
Carat size: From 0.56 - 1.74
Diamond shape: Pear
Diamond platinum band
Hailed as the inventor of the modern engagement ring, that little blue Tiffany & Co. box alone will be enough to ensure she says yes.
The Tiffany Soleste Pear-shaped engagement ring gathers and mirrors light, resulting in an unrivalled display of brilliance. According to the jeweller, the pear shape was made popular in the 18th century and is said to represent tears of joy, fitting as it will surely make her emotional.
Vrai
The Five Stone Heirloom Round Brilliant Engagement Ring
Carat size: From 1 - 2 available (centre stone)
Diamond shape: Round brilliant
Ring sizes available: 3-11
Available in platinum, 14k rose gold or 18k white gold or yellow gold
Engraving available
Sustainably grown diamond
£20 delivery cost
Vrai creates utterly stunning engagement rings using Vrai created lab grown diamonds, and this ring is no exception.
This ring can be personalised, with the buyer being able to choose metal, diamond shape and even have it engraved too.
Ernest Jones
Diamond Round and Baguette Ring
Vera Wang
Total Diamond Engagement Ring
Carat size: 0.70
Diamond shape: Emerald cut
Ring sizes available: I-S
Platinum band
Free standard delivery
The go-to wedding dress designer for everyone from Rochelle Humes to Hailey Bieber, you can also snap up Vera Wang's designs from her Vera Wang LOVE jewellery collection. The white gold diamond halo ring features a 0.70ct diamond with Vera's signature sapphire underneath
Taylor & Hart
Utopia Emerald Diamond Centre Platinum Engagement Ring
Carat size: 0.9
Diamond shape: Emerald
Lab-grown diamond
Ring sizes available: A-Z
Available in platinum
Engraving available
Free special delivery
90 day returns policy
Celebrities including Amal Clooney, Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez all love their emerald cut diamond engagement rings, so she'll be in good company with this sparkler from Taylor & Hart.
Annoushka
Marguerite Five Diamond Engagement Ring
Carat size: 1.36ct total
Ring sizes available: K-P
Available in white gold or bi-colour
Crafted using 100% recycled metal
Responsibly sourced diamonds
Free next day delivery
This five stone engagement ring is handset with a 0.50ct central diamond, flanked by four smaller diamonds in Annoushka's signature bezel setting.
Neil Lane
Diamond Halo Ring
Carat size: 0.75ct total
Ring sizes available: I-S
Available in white gold
Free next day delivery
A go-to designer worn by everyone from Miley Cyrus to Jennifer Lawrence, you don't need a Hollywood budget to treat that special someone to a Neil Lane engagement ring. A highlight from his Ernest Jones collection is this diamond halo ring, currently half price.
How much money should you spend on an engagement ring?
Past traditions dictate that three months' salary should be spent on an engagement ring, however, these days there's no one-size-fits-all approach. Everyone has a different idea of budget and with so many designers and high-street jewellers offering a wide range of stunning styles, price doesn't have to be a major cause for concern. Steven Stone’s Managing Director Zack Stone commented: "Though it emerged as a marketing tactic post World War II to boost diamond sales, people tend to follow the guideline that they should spend three months salary on a ring. As of 2024, the typical expenditure on an engagement ring falls within the range of £4,000 to £5,000.
"However, there’s no obligation to conform to this average - what’s most important is that you spend what you’re comfortable with and get the best possible value for your money."
If you're worried about making the wrong choice, a dummy proposal ring could be an option and you and your bride-to-be can go ring shopping together afterwards.
How many carats is appropriate for a diamond engagement ring?
"The average carat weight for a natural diamond engagement ring sold at Steven Stone in 2023 was 0.844," reveals Zack. "In line with the years rise in lab grown diamonds, the average carat weight for a lab-grown diamond engagement ring sold at Steven Stone was 1.358." Of course, there's no pressure to abide by a certain carat size as other factors such as budget and style can impact your final choice.
Buying a diamond engagement ring - the four C's
Don't hit the jewellery shops without arming yourself with the knowledge of the four C's, what to look for when buying an engagement ring:
Carat - This refers to the diamond's actual weight, not size. One carat equals 0.2g. The bigger the carat, the bigger the diamond.
Colour - With a white diamond, this refers to how white the diamond is. They're graded D to Z, with D being the most white. "An I colour is the average offered by high-street jewellers," explains one of 77 Diamonds in-house experts. "J, K and L have a slight tint to them and you can see it's quite yellow, so they're much more suited to rose gold or yellow gold rings because you have the warmth of the metal, so you don't see the colour of the diamond as much."
Clarity - When talking about clarity, it's about how flawed or flawless the diamond is. The top-level of clarity is flawless or internally flawless – that means inside the stone there's nothing wrong with it whatsoever
Cut - A lot of the time, cut is mistaken for shape but shape refers to just that, whether it's an oval, emerald, square etc. Cut refers to the light reflection within the stone, and is graded excellent, very good, good, fair or poor.
What's the most popular diamond engagement ring trend?
At Steven Stone, 44% of engagement rings sold boasted a round cut diamond, which Zack calls "a timeless cut that exhibits exceptional symmetry and brilliance."
"The round cut diamonds enduring popularity is a testament to its unmatched brilliance, adaptability to various settings, and deep-rooted symbolism of everlasting love. As couples continue to seek timeless and elegant symbols of commitment, the round cut diamond remains a steadfast and beloved choice for generations to come," he adds.