15 best diamond engagement rings for 2024: From oval to princess cuts

Planning a Valentine's Day proposal in 2024, or hoping for one? They say diamonds are a girl's best friend, which is why you can't go wrong with a sparkling diamond engagement ring when you're planning to pop the question. Whether it's an oval diamond engagement ring, halo, trilogy or your classic solitaire, there's an engagement ring peppered with a diamond or two to suit all tastes and budgets. It even topped the list as the most iconic engagement ring type of 2023, with Megan Fox's sparkler taking the top spot.

And if it's a proposal you're hoping for, why not leave this website open on your laptop next time your other half is around...nothing like a little engagement ring inspiration to get the thoughts flowing.

How I chose the best diamond engagement rings

Trusted brands: I shop for a living (and have done for over 10 years) and am au fait with the brands that are known and trusted, and that includes for pricier engagement rings. The brands listed all have brilliant warranties or returns policies, and the majority offer in-person or virtual consultations if that avenue suits too.

Price: Naturally, engagement rings are expensive - and I've made sure to include rings across the pricing scale, so cover all budgets.

Stone: It goes without saying that all of the engagement rings are diamond engagement rings, and I've included a few lab-grown diamond engagement rings. Some also use recycled metals, which I've pointed out where applicable.

Metal: Not everyone is a fan of white gold or platinum, which appears to be the most common metal used in engagement rings. As well as listing a few pieces using yellow gold, I've called out those where you can choose the metal. Many allow the buyer to choose their loved one's preferred metal, so make sure you know it before your big ring purchase too.

Variety: From halo to oval to emerald cut and more, the edit includes a wide variety of rings to cover all tastes. There's trend-led rings, classic cuts and unusual shapes too.

Wanting that diamond engagement ring inspiration? We've highlighted the top engagement ring brands, and chosen the best diamond engagement ring from their collection...

How much money should you spend on an engagement ring?

Past traditions dictate that three months' salary should be spent on an engagement ring, however, these days there's no one-size-fits-all approach. Everyone has a different idea of budget and with so many designers and high-street jewellers offering a wide range of stunning styles, price doesn't have to be a major cause for concern. Steven Stone’s Managing Director Zack Stone commented: "Though it emerged as a marketing tactic post World War II to boost diamond sales, people tend to follow the guideline that they should spend three months salary on a ring. As of 2024, the typical expenditure on an engagement ring falls within the range of £4,000 to £5,000.

"However, there’s no obligation to conform to this average - what’s most important is that you spend what you’re comfortable with and get the best possible value for your money."

If you're worried about making the wrong choice, a dummy proposal ring could be an option and you and your bride-to-be can go ring shopping together afterwards.

How many carats is appropriate for a diamond engagement ring?

"The average carat weight for a natural diamond engagement ring sold at Steven Stone in 2023 was 0.844," reveals Zack. "In line with the years rise in lab grown diamonds, the average carat weight for a lab-grown diamond engagement ring sold at Steven Stone was 1.358." Of course, there's no pressure to abide by a certain carat size as other factors such as budget and style can impact your final choice.

Buying a diamond engagement ring - the four C's Don't hit the jewellery shops without arming yourself with the knowledge of the four C's, what to look for when buying an engagement ring: Carat - This refers to the diamond's actual weight, not size. One carat equals 0.2g. The bigger the carat, the bigger the diamond. Colour - With a white diamond, this refers to how white the diamond is. They're graded D to Z, with D being the most white. "An I colour is the average offered by high-street jewellers," explains one of 77 Diamonds in-house experts. "J, K and L have a slight tint to them and you can see it's quite yellow, so they're much more suited to rose gold or yellow gold rings because you have the warmth of the metal, so you don't see the colour of the diamond as much." Clarity - When talking about clarity, it's about how flawed or flawless the diamond is. The top-level of clarity is flawless or internally flawless – that means inside the stone there's nothing wrong with it whatsoever Cut - A lot of the time, cut is mistaken for shape but shape refers to just that, whether it's an oval, emerald, square etc. Cut refers to the light reflection within the stone, and is graded excellent, very good, good, fair or poor.

What's the most popular diamond engagement ring trend?

At Steven Stone, 44% of engagement rings sold boasted a round cut diamond, which Zack calls "a timeless cut that exhibits exceptional symmetry and brilliance."

"The round cut diamonds enduring popularity is a testament to its unmatched brilliance, adaptability to various settings, and deep-rooted symbolism of everlasting love. As couples continue to seek timeless and elegant symbols of commitment, the round cut diamond remains a steadfast and beloved choice for generations to come," he adds.