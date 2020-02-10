This celeb-loved brand has launched its first bridalwear collection Holly Willoughby, Emily Atack, Emma Roberts and more are fans of Kitri

High street wedding dresses have come up trumps when it comes to high quality and affordable styles over the years, and now there’s another brand to have on your radar: Kitri. Famed for its unwaveringly feminine aesthetic, the label quickly built itself a celebrity clientele since launching in 2017, with Holly Willoughby, Emily Atack, Emma Roberts, Claire Foy, Sophie Turner and more stepping out in their favourite pieces. Needless to say, each collection sells out pretty quickly.

And now? Kitri has launched its debut bridalwear range with nine styles priced from £195-£245. The offering includes a variation on some existing best-sellers, a selection made from sustainable fabrics, and a playful theme informed by founder Haeni’s own experience as a bride during which she was surprised by the lack of fun and affordable bridalwear choices.

“I got married in 2017 in South Korea where my family are from, and in Italy where my husband’s family has a home,” she says. “So I was looking for multiple outfits for all occasions. I was quite disappointed to find that there weren’t that many options available to me.”

Arbus jacquard jumpsuit, £245, Kitri

And, like Haeni needed, it’s not just a wedding day these pieces are suited to. She adds that the collection caters for everything from the engagement party to the rehearsal dinner.

“There are a lot of events surrounding the wedding these days: the engagement party, the church, the town hall, dinner before, brunch after… We wanted to cater to the modern brides who weren’t necessarily looking for ‘The gown’ but still wanted to look and feel special without spending a fortune.”

Kahlo lace jumpsuit, £245, Kitri

The result comes in the form of delicate lace jumpsuits, ruffled floral midaxi dresses and rose jacquard wrap shapes- all of which could be reworked for special occasions outside of your wedding. Shop the full collection here.

