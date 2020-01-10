How you could save up to 70% on gowns from these celeb and royal wedding dress designers Proof you don't need a celebrity budget to nab your dream wedding dress

If you're dreaming of wearing a celebrity or royal-approved wedding dress but don't have enough money in your budget, you may just be able to find your dream gown at up to 70 per cent off in these wedding dress sample sales. Brands including Sassi Holford, Pronovias and Suzanne Neville – who count Christine Lampard, Autumn Phillips and Pippa Middleton among their prestigious clientele - all have sample sales on in London in January that brides-to-be won't want to miss! Here's the lowdown to the latest sales…

Sassi Holford

When: Until 12 January 2020

Appointments: 020 7584 1532

Address: 82 Fulham Road, London, SW3 6HR

As previously worn by royal bride Autumn Phillips and The One Show's Alex Jones, bridal designer Sassi Holford is offering up to 70 per cent discount on bridal gowns at her winter sample sale in London until Sunday. Call to make an appointment in advance.

Pronovias

When: Until 12 January 2020

Address: 94 New Bond Street, London, W1S 1SH

Appointments: Book online

Find your dream wedding dress with up to 60 per cent off at the Pronovias sample sale, which ends on Sunday. The brand promises to offer samples from current and previous collection, most of which are a UK size 12 but can be altered for your perfect fit. Pronovias was the brand of choice for Pippa Middleton's second wedding dress, while Ashley Graham is set to launch a collaboration with the designer this spring, so you'll be in good company!

Suzanne Neville

When: 11am – 3pm, 26 January 2020

Address: 29 Beauchamp Place, London, SW3 1NJ

You can find beautiful bridal gowns at discounted prices in sizes 10 and 12 at the Suzanne Neville at their flagship store in London. No appointment is needed, and gowns must be paid for in full on the day. Get full details and information here. Suzanne Neville counts Christine Lampard and Queen of the Jungle Jaqueline Jossa among her former celebrity brides.

