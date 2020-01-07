Debenhams is selling wedding dresses for just £20 – find out where you can bag a bargain Brides-to-be are loving the department store's January sale

Brides-to-be can typically expect to spend more than £1,000 on their wedding dress, but Debenhams currently has some amazing bargains on offer, with gowns reduced to as little as £20. The department store has slashed the prices of bridalwear in stores which are closing down in the next few weeks – and brides can't get enough of the bargain dresses.

Social media users have taken to the Facebook group, Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, to share photos of the rails of wedding dresses reduced to just £20 from their original sale price of £40. The original post was taken in Debenhams in Chatham, Kent, but with 18 other branches of the high street store across the country due to close by 19 January, many budget-conscious brides are visiting their local shop in the hope of finding a bargain.

Wedding dresses are reduced to as little as £20 in selected Debenhams stores

Branches due to close on Saturday 11 January include those in Altrincham, Birmingham The Fort, Kirkcaldy, Walton-on-Thames and Wandsworth. The Chatham, Great Yarmouth, Slough, Welwyn, Stockton-on-Tees and Witney branches will follow on 15 January. Meanwhile, the following stores will close their doors on 19 January: Ashford, Canterbury, Eastbourne, Folkestone, Southport, Southsea and Wimbledon.

MORE: 15 of the best high street wedding dresses to buy now

Unfortunately, the same bargains aren't currently available online, but Debenhams does still have a range of budget-friendly wedding dresses from Dorothy Perkins' line from £85, while several stunning Phase Eight gowns are now half price and selling for as little as £185. Highlights include the Nyelle wedding dress, which features a layered skirt and delicate embellishment that will bring a touch of 1920s glamour into your 2020 wedding, and is now reduced to £195 from £395 with sizes 8-12 still in stock.

SHOP: Phase Eight Nyelle wedding dress, £195, Debenhams

Meanwhile, the one-shoulder Anabel dress is still available in sizes 8-16 and can be snapped up at £225, half its original price of £450. You don't want to miss this!

SHOP: Phase Eight Anabel wedding dress, £225, Debenhams

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.