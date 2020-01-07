Brides are obsessed with this £120 ASOS wedding dress – and it's still available It's the biggest seller of 2019

ASOS is almost unrivalled when it comes to finding a high street wedding dress, with everything from bohemian gowns to minimalistic dresses (including a Meghan Markle-inspired halterneck wedding dress) for as little as £95. So it's no surprise that more and more brides are turning to the retailer to find a budget-friendly wedding dress – and one style is a firm favourite.

The site has revealed that its long sleeve crop top wedding dress was the most popular bridal gown of 2019, with more than 3,500 brides wearing it on their big day. And with its premium-looking lace fabric, cool crop top effect and £120 price tag, who can blame them?!

Part of the ASOS Edition collection, the dress features a boat neck and is partially lined, with a sheer panel at the waist that gives the effect of being a crop top and skirt rather than a wedding dress. It's a trend that's proving increasingly popular, with celebrity brides including Ellie Goulding and Zoe Kravitz changing into top and skirt combos at their wedding receptions in 2019.

Luckily for brides who are still coveting the stylish piece, it is still available online in sizes 4-18. Meanwhile, there is another version of the gown in ASOS' Curve collection, offering sizes 16-30. You can even snap up a similar style as a mini dress, which at £95 would be a fun option as a second wedding dress for your evening do.

More and more high street stores have made a foray into wedding fashion in the past few years, and brides were surprised to see wedding dresses reduced to as little as £20 in selected Debenhams stores as part of their closing down sale in January. ASOS also has some amazing discounts in its January sale, including a chic satin Ghost dress that has been reduced to £125 from its original price of £395, and a Hope & Ivy embroidered wedding dress that is now just £37.50. Get them while you can!

