Getting married this year and still haven't found your dream wedding dress? Mark 15 February in your diaries, as social enterprise Brides do Good is hosting its first-ever flash sale, offering designer wedding dresses for as little as £49. Customers visiting the sustainable wedding dress boutique will be able to take their pick from over 200 sale dresses priced under £299 – huge savings compared to their original retail prices as high as £5,000 – and unlike many sample sales, dresses will be available in sizes 6 to 30.

Designers set to feature in the sale include Galia Lahav (as worn by Michelle Keegan on her wedding day to Mark Wright in 2015), Justin Alexander and Pronovias. Dresses by Jenny Packham – who recently created Hilary Duff's gorgeous wedding dress and is a favourite of the Duchess of Cambridge – will also be heavily reduced, along with Rosa Clara dresses (as worn by Monaco royal bride Marie Chevallier and Rafael Nadal's wife Mery Perello in the past 12 months alone).

The sale will take place in the Brides do Good space in 'the showroom presents…', Fulham, between 10:30am and 6:30pm. Booking is not required, but we advise going early as this is bound to prove popular.

Better still, you can nab your bargain designer gown while knowing that you are doing your bit for charity. Brides do Good donates 100 per cent of appointment fees and up to two-thirds of sales to charity projects which empower young girls, educate communities and work to end child marriage. The dresses on offer include new, sample, and pre-loved designer wedding gowns, with a vast array of international designers available.

This Galia Lahav Grace wedding dress (RRP: £6,000) is set to feature in the sale

The flash sale comes just weeks after it emerged Debenhams had reduced selected wedding dresses to as little as £20 in its stores which are closing down in January. Meanwhile, designers including Sassi Holford, Pronovias and Suzanne Neville are all hosting sample sales this month, helping brides-to-be to find their dream wedding dress on a budget.

