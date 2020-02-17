From weekday weddings to staycation honeymoons: how couples are saving money on weddings in 2020 Bridebook's 2020 wedding report has shared how to cut costs on wedding planning

With the average wedding costing over £16,000, or 25 percent or more of couples' annual household income, it's little surprise that many brides and grooms are looking for ways to cut costs when wedding planning. Bridebook's 2020 UK wedding report has revealed a few of the ways newlyweds who married in the past two years were able to save money on everything from their wedding venues to their honeymoons, and you'll want to take note if you're in the midst of organising your own nuptials!

1. Choosing non-Saturday wedding dates

Hailey and Justin Bieber married on a Monday

According to Bridebook, 43 percent of couples surveyed chose to get married on weekdays or Sundays in a bid to cut costs. And while the drawbacks could include some of your guests struggling to take the time off work, on the plus side, you could save nearly £4,000 by getting married mid-week instead of on a Saturday. The cheapest days to get hitched are Tuesday or Wednesday.

2. Trade paper stationery for digital invitations

Wedding stationery can soon prove expensive when you're ordering tens of invitations and save the date cards, not to mention the cost of postage. So 12 percent of couples saved cash by opting for digital save the dates, and eight percent sent wedding invitations by email too. Not only is it cheaper and quicker, but chances are your guests will reply quicker than if you expect them to send an RSVP by post too. Win-win.

3. Have a staycation honeymoon

A staycation somewhere like the Lake District could save money on your wedding

While exotic destinations including the Maldives and Seychelles have long been popular honeymoon destinations, they don't come cheap, and may overstretch couples who are already spending thousands on their big day. To save money, 15 percent of couples enjoyed honeymoons locally, and with an average cost of £1,319, the UK was revealed to be the least expensive honeymoon destination.

4. Get married out of season

The time of year you get married can have a big impact on price; June has been revealed as the most expensive time of year to tie the knot, with an average cost of £18,562. In contrast, saying 'I Do' in January could save you over £7,000 compared to a summer wedding. The average wedding cost £11,262 at this time of year.

5. Have a smaller wedding

Having a smaller wedding could help to save thousands

Less guests equals less expense! If you're inviting people out of obligation rather than because you can't imagine your wedding day without them, perhaps it's time to re-think your guest list. By limiting your numbers to under 80 guests for example, rather than up to 100, you could expect to save as much as £3,000.

