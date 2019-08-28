8 tips for that champagne honeymoon on a prosecco budget Celebrate your marriage without breaking the bank

Honeymoons come in all shapes and sizes these days. Some go for the ultimate wow factor holiday cash-splurge - that once in a lifetime trip - while others do the whole delayed honeymoon, leaving a longer gap between the wedding and break away. And it's increasingly fashionable to choose a more low-key celebratory break, perhaps a long weekend or staycation. Whatever you go for, most of us want our honeymoons to be super special and normally push the boat out a little on the budget side. Trouble is, luxury doesn't come cheap. However, there are a few helpful honeymoon hacks you can try to bring down the cost.

Emirates Holidays' dedicated Honeymoon Planners Nasreen Yousaf, Jordan Rowntree and Danielle Cox have compiled their top tips on how couples can have a ‘champagne’ honeymoon on a ‘prosecco’ budget and we're all for it. Recent research by the company revealed that Brits spend almost double on their honeymoon (£4,011) than on a regular holiday (£2,235), and the biggest problem for couples was finding the cash for the special holiday alongside their wedding.

Here's how to get your dream honeymoon for less…

1. Decide your priorities

"First things first," say Emirates Holidays' Honeymoon Planners, "You need to pick your top three honeymoon priorities and work out exactly how much you have to spend (including a buffer for spending money). This will help you decide which aspects of your honeymoon are non-negotiable and where you can save – for instance, if it is all about ‘location, location, location’ then choose to splash out on a luxury hotel upfront and scrimp elsewhere."

2. Pick your upgrade carefully

"Rather than blowing your budget by upgrading every element, be selective so you can really enjoy the moments where you’ve indulged. For instance, why not upgrade one leg of your flight, or treat yourself to a luxury suite or oceanfront villa for one night only?"

3. Book early

"Book as early as possible so you can have your pick of standard hotel rooms, whilst also giving yourself time to stagger payments for different elements of your trip. Emirates Holidays lets travellers put down a £100 deposit upon booking with the balance only due ten weeks before you travel."

4. Create a 'Honeyfund'

"By planning ahead and setting up a ‘Honeyfund’ you won’t notice a small amount of your salary being put aside each month," say the Honeymoon Planners. "For a boost closer to the big trip, you could ask your wedding guests to make contributions towards your dream trip for use on extra-special moments like a candlelit dinner on the beach."

5. Pre-book tours

"To help you forget about your budget and focus on your new spouse whilst you’re away, we suggest pre-booking tours and excursions. Not only can you do the research from home and spread out payments, it also means you will need less spending money whilst you’re there."

6.Travel off-peak

"Travelling off-peak for a bargain doesn’t mean you have to compromise on your overall honeymoon experience. Off-season, destinations will be less crowded with tourists, and if the weather takes a turn then you can use the money you’ve saved to perhaps indulge in a couple’s massage or to enjoy a romantic meal."

7. Go all-inclusive

Another great tip… "You can save money by booking a package which includes all transport, accommodation, meals, tours, transfers and taxes in one price, so you don’t have to worry about any unexpected expenses on honeymoon."

8. Keep it simple

"There are lots of ways to swap expensive experiences for cheaper options without compromising on fun. For instance, a group tour rather than a private trip can be a good way to still tick off the big tourist attractions without blowing the budget. Or to make the most of the ocean, why not enjoy a leisurely snorkelling excursion rather than scuba diving – particularly as in destinations like Thailand and Maldives, some of the most beautiful reefs are not located far from the shore."

