Instagram has become a major source of wedding inspiration for brides and grooms-to-be over the past few years, and there's no doubt it's had an influence on trends too, with many couples pulling out all the stops to create the picture-perfect big day for the 'gram. From colourful smoke bombs to cool floral installations, there are a few key must-haves for the most Instagrammable wedding, and we spied them all in Ginger Ray's latest collection, costing as little as £3.99.

One of our favourite pieces is the hanging chandelier wedding hoop, which features three copper hoops that you can decorate with flowers and foliage for a spot of wedding DIY, and would look fabulous hanging over your top table.

SHOP: Ginger Ray hanging chandelier wedding hoop, £12.99, Amazon

While doughnut walls were a big craze of the past couple of years, macarons are having a moment as the wedding sweet treat of choice. Just look to the nuptials of Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor, where they had an incredible macaron tower in place of a traditional wedding cake. So we love this macaron stand, which would be a cute alternative to wedding favours and is a bargain at £16.99.

SHOP: Ginger Ray macaron stand, £16.99, Amazon

Chances are, you'll have seen couples posing with smoke bombs to create dreamy wedding photos that are full of colour and personality. And now you can try the craze for yourself with Ginger Ray's smoke bombs, which are available in purple, blue, pink and white at £3.99 each. We want them all!

SHOP: Ginger Ray smoke bomb, £3.99, Amazon

Wedding arches have become a must-have in the past couple of years, as proved by Joel Dommett and Hannah Cooper, who wed in front of a foliage-trimmed wooden arch in September 2019. So we love the copper frame wedding arch Ginger Ray has created that can be customised to suit any theme or colour scheme. It can even double up as a photobooth frame at your wedding party later in the day.

SHOP: Ginger Ray copper frame wedding arch, £64.99, Amazon

More high street stores have launched their own wedding collections, so couples can snap up everything from invitations to decorations on a tight budget. They include Paperchase, whose new collection includes everything you could need to incorporate the botanical trend into your own big day.

