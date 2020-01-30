Paperchase's new wedding collection has all you need for your botanical wedding From wedding invitations to decorations, they've got it all

Botanical-themed weddings have been a big trend for the past couple of years, with gorgeous greenery and foliage featuring across everything from stationery to wedding décor. And now you too can incorporate the theme into your own nuptials on a budget courtesy of the new wedding collection at Paperchase.

Whether you're looking for the perfect wedding invitations or just some finishing touches for your venue, they've got it all, along with some fun games for guests such as Wedding Speech Bingo and photo booth props. They've even got a matching multi list book to help even the most overwhelmed bride-to-be stay meticulously organised. Better still? Prices start at just £3.50. Here are a few of our top picks…

Wedding Planner List Book

Help to ease some of the stress of wedding planning with this handy planner, where you can keep track of various to-do lists, any upcoming payments and your budget. It even has a venue pad so you can note down all the details of your dream venue, as well as a removable notebook that you can always keep close at hand. You'll wonder how you ever managed without it.

SHOP: Wedding planner list book, £10, Paperchase

Wedding Wreath Place Cards

Not quite found the time to make those elaborate eucalyptus place settings you found on Pinterest? Get the look without the hassle with these wedding wreath place cards, which cost just £4 for a pack of six.

SHOP: Wedding wreath place cards, £4, Paperchase

Wedding eucalyptus garland

Trading fresh flowers for foliage can save you a fortune if you're on a tight budget, and these two-metre long garlands will add the perfect finishing touches to any botanical-themed wedding. Drape across your top table, over the top of your table plan… the options are endless.

SHOP: Wedding eucalyptus garland, £10, Paperchase

Wedding Speech Bingo

Let your guests have a bit of fun during the speeches with a game of Wedding Speech Bingo, where they can score points for the most generic phrases the father of the bride, grooms and best man are prone to use. "I'm going to keep this short…" anyone?

SHOP: Wedding speech bingo, £3.50, Paperchase

Wedding colouring clipboard

Keep any kids entertained throughout your speeches with these handy clipboards that come with a colouring pad and six crayons in one neat bundle.

SHOP: Wedding colouring clipboard, £4.50, Paperchase

