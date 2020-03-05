Monique Lhuillier has long been a go-to for celebrity brides, with everyone from Lauren Conrad to Reese Witherspoon stepping out in her show-stopping wedding dresses on their special day. And while her designer gowns may be out of budget for many brides, you can now at least incorporate some of her luxurious style into your big day, as the bridal designer has launched her debut fragrance.

The scent was created with perfumer Maurice Roucel, and incorporates floral notes of bergamot, freesia, rose and lily of the valley. Monique even took inspiration from her signature wedding dress designs when developing the bottle and packaging, telling Brides: "I chose to do it in blush pink because that's a signature colour for my work and I have it woven throughout all my collections. I pulled elements from embroideries of dresses I've done in the past, but I didn't want to have it so bold so I used it as a texture instead of a pattern."

Reese Witherspoon wore a Monique Lhuillier gown on her wedding day

Better still, the perfume is available in three sizes ranging from 10ml to 100ml, and the smaller bottles would make ideal gifts for your bridesmaids so you can all wear the same scent on the wedding day.

Monique isn't the only bridal designer to make a foray into fragrance; Vera Wang, Elie Saab and Suzanne Neville have all created their own perfumes as an extension of their bridal brands. And she doesn't plan to stop there. Monique is plotting her own beauty collection, including lipstick and a makeup palette, in the near future.

Monique Lhuillier Eau De Parfum, £140, Monique Lhuillier

Since her label launched in 1996, Monique has dressed famous brides including Pink, Lea Michele and Ashley Tisdale, as well as Britney Spears and Naya Rivera.

