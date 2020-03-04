Home and Away stars Jessica Grace Smith and Benedict Wall marry The pair have been in a relationship since 2010.

Home and Away stars Jessica Grace Smith and Benedict Wall have tied the knot after ten years together.

The pair have been in a relationship since 2010, when Jessica was 21 and Benedict was 25. Jessica took to Instagram to announce the news with a series of romantic photos from the big day, confirming that they got married on 8 February in New Zealand, where Jessica and Benedict are originally from. They have since lived in Sydney.

Jessica announced the news with a series of photos on Instagram

Benedict also posted two photos from their wedding day, showing the couple and his group of groomsmen. “Was so lucky to have these great men standing up there with me,” he captioned the post.

Jessica played Home and Away character Denny Miller between 2014 and 2015 and left after her character was killed in a fight with co-character Charlotte King. Speaking to TV Week of her final scenes, she said: “On a show like Home and Away, it’s nice to have that kind of closure.

“When you leave a show like this, there is always a chance you will come back. I would prefer to say my goodbyes and move on.”

Jessica and Benedict tied the knot in New Zealand

Benedict played Alf Stewart’s son Duncan in 2016 and was the fourth actor to portray the role, before leaving at the end of the year.

Earlier this month, Benedict also shared a post wishing Jessica a happy birthday. “Happy birthday to the most excellent person @jessgrace_smith! Thankfully she is just bananas enough to want to spend the rest of her life with me.”

Georgie Parker, who plays Roo in Home and Away also commented to wish Jessica a happy birthday, as well as Lynne McGranger who plays Irene Roberts on the soap opera, and is the second-longest serving cast member after Ray Meagher, who played Alf Stewart.

