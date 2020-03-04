Sophie Turner talks married life with Joe Jonas and how their relationship has changed The Game of Thrones actress and Joe had two weddings in 2019

While she's keeping schtum about those pregnancy rumours, Sophie Turner has opened up about her first year of marriage with Joe Jonas, and how it has changed their relationship. Speaking to ELLE magazine, the Game of Thrones actress described being married as "wonderful", following the couple's two weddings in 2019.

"I feel as though the only thing that's changed for me is having this incredible sense of security," Sophie said. "Just the word 'husband' and the word 'wife' - they solidify the relationship. I love being married. I think it's wonderful."

She added, "I'm sure we'll have our hiccups, but right now the security and the safety are everything."

Sophie and Joe married in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas in May, which was live-streamed on Instagram by the DJ Diplo. Their second wedding in France in July was a much different affair, with Sophie wearing a bespoke Louis Vuitton wedding dress designed by the label's creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere for their star-studded nuptials.

Not only has she gained a husband in Joe, but Sophie says she has also struck up a close bond with her two sisters-in-law, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas, who are married to Joe's brothers Nick and Kevin. "It's also nice to have built-in girlfriends who are actually really cool, who I can hang out with and we can really talk to each other about, like, how crazy the boys' lives are," she said. "We can relate on so many different levels. It's like, thank God, because you never know [about your in-laws]."

Sophie also opened up about her relationship with Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas

Sophie and Joe have recently been subject of speculation that they are expecting their first child together this summer, and while they haven't addressed the rumours, they did nothing to dispel them after going shopping for baby clothes together at the end of February.

