Billie Faiers reveals the one thing she would change about her wedding It caused her a lot of stress

Billie Faiers married husband Greg Shepherd at an exotic destination wedding in the Maldives on this very day 5 March last year. The nuptials were filmed for everyone to see on Billie and sister Sam’s reality TV show The Mummy Diaries, and it was an extravagant affair. The couple flew out 95 guests to the Kuramathi resort, Billie had two wedding dresses, and besides the ceremony and reception, guests were treated to water sports, spa days and boat trips. There was one thing that Billie says she would definitely change if she were to do things again, though.

Billie posted a series of wedding photos in honour of her first anniversary with Greg

“If you’re doing a destination wedding, don’t do gifting,” she told Hello!. “Don’t get me wrong, all of my guests loved their gifts but it wasn’t worth the stress. I had to get everything to the Maldives in boxes, everything went missing and a lot turned up at my house three months after the wedding. It was all of the hats, everyone had personalised hats made.”

Fans of The Mummy Diaries will know the lengths Billie went to, but for those who didn’t watch the series, picture Billie and family running around the entire resort to hand-deliver and set up a selection of personalised gifts for each and every guest. Add to that the dry Maldivian heat and it’s no wonder Billie wouldn’t do it again. Instead, she suggests choosing gifts that you can pack up in your suitcases, rather than sending them direct to the hotel.

Greg surprised Billie with a trip to the Maldives for their anniversary

“Whatever you do, just enjoy it,” she told us. “A strange part of me misses wedding planning now, the build-up is so exciting so just enjoy every second and don’t forget to document every part. I always look at my wedding album on my phone and they’re such nice memories.”

Greg also surprised Billie with a trip back to the Maldives to celebrate their wedding anniversary this weekend, and they’ve been taking just as many photos this time around.

