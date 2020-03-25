Congratulations are in order for Grange Hill star Lee MacDonald, who recently took to social media to share some very exciting news with his fans. On Twitter, the actor posted a sweet snap of himself cuddled up to his partner Jess to reveal they are engaged. The couple looked thrilled in the picture, grinning for the camera as Lee held up Jess' hand to show off her new ring.

The actor is well-known for his portrayal of Zammo in the children’s drama back in the 80s, where viewers watched his character struggle with heroin addiction - and his engagement announcement had a special Grange Hill reference. "My partner Jess 'JUST SAID YES'! Wedding next," the star wrote in the caption, a nod to the anti-drugs campaign and charity single 'Just Say No'. The announcement was met by an outpouring of love and support from friends. Fellow Grange Hill actor Sean Maguire was among the first to comment, simply writing: "Congrats Lee," while another added: "Congratulations to you both. In these dark times, it's lovely to see something fabulous!"

Lee, 51, also starred in Eastenders in 2019 where he played a bus driver named Terry, and he is not the only star from the popular BBC soap to be planning his nuptials. Former Eastenders actor Melissa Suffield - who played Lucy Beale - got engaged to long-term boyfriend Robert Brendan in July 2019 and the pair recently welcomed a baby boy called River, while Louisa Lytton shared a picture of her beautiful diamond engagement ring after her boyfriend Ben Bhanvra proposed during a holiday in the Maldives in May 2019.

Lee shared this sweet photo to announce his engagement to partner Jess

However, all of their wedding plans will likely have been put on hold following the outbreak of the coronavirus, after the government banned all social gatherings including weddings. At least with all this extra time at home, Lee and Jess can get excited about the big day and fully research every aspect of their wedding, from their colour schemes to bridesmaid dresses and venues.

