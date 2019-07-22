EastEnders actress Louisa Lytton celebrates at engagement party after romantic Maldives proposal Look at that cake!

Louisa Lytton celebrated her recent engagement in style over the weekend, by hosting an engagement party for all of her family and friends. The EastEnders star, who announced her engagement to boyfriend Ben Bhanvra in May, set the bar high for her upcoming nuptials with the party décor – complete with gold balloons, confetti and a gorgeous wedding cake.

The bride-to-be shared a photo from the party on Instagram on Sunday, showing the shimmering gold midi dress she wore for the occasion, teamed with nude heels and statement earrings. "What a night," she captioned the snap, which featured herself and Ben being showered in confetti.

Louisa also shared a better glimpse at their two-tier cake, which was decorated with ivory flowers and a cake topper that read: “That’s amore.” In the background, a framed photo showed the moment that Ben got down on one knee during their recent trip-of-a-lifetime to the Maldives.

The couple were staying at the exclusive You & Me resort in May to celebrate Louisa’s 30th birthday when Ben proposed, giving them even more reason to celebrate. Louisa, who plays Ruby Allen in EastEnders, shared a glimpse at the special moment on Instagram, with the pair standing on a deck over the Indian Ocean when Ben popped the question. when Ben popped the question.

Louisa has been unable to resist sharing several glimpses at her dazzling engagement ring in the weeks that have followed, joking in one Instagram post: "Been practicing selfies with my right hand for two weeks… (ok I’ll stop with the fiancée chat after this post)."

The couple met in 2018 and are already making plans for their special day, which is expected to take place in America, where Ben is from, in 2021.

