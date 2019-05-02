EastEnders and Strictly star Matt Di Angelo announces engagement Congratulations to the happy couple!

Congratulations are in order to former EastEnders star Matt Di Angelo, who is engaged to his long-term girlfriend Sophia Perry. The actor shared the happy news on his Instagram account on Wednesday, revealing that his proposal coincided with his 32nd birthday.

Sharing a photo revealing how they were celebrating on the beach with pizza and champagne during their holiday in the Dominican Republic, Matt simply wrote: "Got pizza today." Meanwhile, Sophia shared a photo of herself tucking into a slice of pizza while holding a glass of bubbly, giving a glimpse at her dazzling diamond engagement ring. "I heart PIZZA… AND MY FIANCE," she captioned the snap.

Matt Di Angelo is engaged to his girlfriend Sophia Perry

Matt’s post was soon inundated with congratulatory comments from his friends and co-stars including Rita Simons, who wrote: "Mazeltov!!!! Finally! You’re gonna be a real grown up!!" Hollyoaks actor James Sutton commented: “MAAAATE!! HUGE congrats to you both. Wonderful news."

The couple haven’t shared further details about how Matt proposed, but only hours earlier Sophia posted a video of them taking a helicopter ride over the island on Instagram Stories. She also shared sweet messages in honour of Matt’s birthday, writing: "Happy birthday to the best human I know. Thanks for putting up with my overwhelming stupidity for 5 years – you the best. Extreme. @mattdiangelo."

Sophia shared a look at her engagement ring on Instagram

Matt and Sophia have been dating since 2014 and no doubt their nuptials will be one to remember, as Sophia works as a wedding planner. The actor previously dated former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Flavia Cacace for three years from 2007 to 2010 after meeting while competing together on the BBC show. Following their split, Flavia married her 2010 Strictly partner, Jimi Mistry.

