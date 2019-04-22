EastEnders star Aaron Sidwell announces engagement to girlfriend Tricia Adele Turner Congratulations are in order!

Former EastEnders star Aaron Sidwell has announced his engagement to long-term girlfriend Tricia Adele Turner. The 30-year-old, who played Steven Beale in the popular BBC One soap between 2007 and 2017, took to Instagram on Sunday evening to share the happy news alongside a snap with his new fiancée. "Here's to the future Mrs Sidwell #SheSaidYes," he wrote in the caption. The lovely picture shows the pair sharing a sweet kiss on London's Carnaby Street after Aaron popped the question.

Aaron's former EastEnders castmates were some of the first to send congratulatory messages, with his on-screen father Adam Woodyatt writing: "Congratulations." Tilly Keeper, who plays Louise Mitchell in the show, simply said, "Congratulations" alongside a heart emoji. She also tweeted: "So so happy for the two of you." Nitin Ganatra added: "Aaron! Congratulations!! May blessings and good fortune shower down upon you both xxx." Davood Ghadami remarked: "Congratulations guys!" Former Strictly star Dani Harmer wrote: "Yay congratulations dude!! Lots of love!!!!"

This will be Aaron's second marriage. He was previously married Grace Isted in 2009 but they parted ways three years later. The former couple are parents to two young girls, Matilda and Isla. Since the split, Aaron often takes to his social media pages to share lovely pictures of his daughters and Tricia, whom he met when they both starred in Carnaby Street: The Musical. Speaking about fatherhood in 2012, Aaron described himself as a "sensible dad". He said: "I'm just a dad really, I'm very sensible. Not at work, I'm by far the most immature I think, I'll be the one making fart noises. In my home life I'm very settled down, I've got two little girls and I drive a dad car. I'm not cool any more, I drive a Fiat Punto Grande. It used to be a Ford Focus."

