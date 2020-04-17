Rochelle and Marvin Humes make exciting wedding announcement brides and grooms-to-be will love The Hit List hosts are supporting couples whose wedding has been impacted by coronavirus

Rochelle and Marvin Humes are doing their bit to cheer up couples who have had to cancel or postpone their weddings by launching a money-can't-buy competition. The couple has been hosting virtual house parties on Instagram throughout the coronavirus lockdown – and now they want to bring a real-life DJ set to one lucky couple's big day.

WATCH: Rochelle Humes plays Hello/ Goodbye

Taking to Instagram to announce their competition on Thursday, Rochelle wrote: "Whilst in lockdown we have both been thinking of things we can do to help people out. Our #STAYHOMEWITHTHEHUMES house parties have seemed to make you smile over the past few weeks and we want to extend that."

She continued: "We know that so many couples have sadly had to cancel or postpone their wedding days so to make it a bit more special when you do tie the knot next year Marv wants to DJ a 2 hour set for one lucky couple."

Rochelle and Marvin Humes have launched a competition to DJ at one couple's wedding

Rochelle and Marvin are asking for fans to nominate a friend or family member by sharing their story in the comments of their Instagram posts, and they will select the lucky winners once the competition closes on 24 April.

Their idea won them a lot of approval from their fans and celebrity friends including Davina McCall, who wrote: "Aww you guys. This is so cute." Even Marvin's JLS bandmate Aston Merrygold, who announced his engagement earlier this year, wants to enter. "This is amazing @astonmerrygold shall we enter?" his fiancée asked him. "Yeah real talk can we?" he replied.

Rochelle and Marvin married in 2012

The wedding industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with couples around the world forced to postpone, cancel or find other ways to mark their wedding day – including hosting virtual ceremonies online.

Celebrities and royals have also been affected, and on Thursday it was revealed that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have also postponed their royal wedding, was due to take place on 29 May.

