Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi forced to postpone royal wedding due to COVID-19 crisis The couple were due to wed on 29 May

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding has been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, HELLO! can confirm. The couple were due to tie the knot on Friday 29 May in an intimate ceremony with close friends and members of the royal family at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace.

It comes after Beatrice and Edoardo were forced to cancel their reception at Buckingham Palace gardens. It would have been the first time the Queen has hosted a wedding party within the grounds of her London residence, since Prince William and Kate Middleton's nuptials in 2011.

The Duke of York's eldest daughter, 31, announced her engagement to property developer Edoardo in September 2019. The groom-to-be proposed with a bespoke diamond ring, designed by Mayfair atelier Shaun Leane, during a romantic getaway in Italy.

While further details of the nuptials were still to be released, it was confirmed that Edoardo's three-year-old son Christopher (affectionately known as Woolfie), from his previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang, would be best man. It was also likely that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, would have had starring roles at the nuptials.

Like previous royal brides, Princess Beatrice is keeping the designer of her wedding dress firmly under wraps. Predictions include Vivienne Westwood, Erdem and Ralph and Russo.

Princess Beatrice was chosen as her younger sister Princess Eugenie's maid of honour at her wedding to Jack Brookbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor, in October 2018. The royal bride wore a dress designed by Peter Pilotto and was loaned the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara from the Queen's jewellery collection.

