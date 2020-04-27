We’re giving one key worker a dream wedding worth over £100k

We are all living through extraordinary times, and the hugely important role of NHS staff and key workers has been appreciated by us all, as they continue to provide the vital services we need. We’ve been touched by the stories of kindness, selflessness and bravery from those working on the frontline and beyond during the COVID-19 crisis. To recognise their hard work and to show our thanks, we’ve teamed up with Bridelux, the world’s finest wedding show, to offer one lucky key worker their dream wedding worth £100,000 – and we want you to nominate who should win!

The wedding

From the venue to the dress, they will enjoy the perfect wedding, helped by a fantastic range of top brands. Luxury stationery company Leeming Brothers will supply invites that will be every bit as special as the ceremony itself, while wedding planner Melanie Helen for Cranberry Blue will help tailor all parts of the couple’s big day so it’s perfect. As for the venue, the idyllic Rosewood London is ideal for both intimate gatherings and grand affairs and guests will dine with delight thanks to Jimmy Garcia Catering, which will pull out all the stops to design a menu unique to the winner, before the bride and groom cut a slice from a beautiful wedding cake supplied by Elizabeth’s Cake Emporium.

For those magical finishing touches, Farima Perry Florals & Events are waiting to create their stunning flower displays, while Bubblegum Balloons will deliver sky-high decorations floating over dining tables elegantly dressed by Whitehouse Event Crockery and Just 4 Linen. Of course, you can’t throw a party without the drinks, which Azure Bar Events will sort, while for entertainment, All Town Music will put on an unforgettable live music show to get everyone on their feet, strutting their stuff to lighting and sound from Lumière Events, who will also create a mesmerising set design and dancefloor.

Memories to last

Adding to the thrill, Live Event Artist will skilfully paint special details, people and moments from the happy day – perhaps capturing contemporary magician Dan Brazier in action as he stuns guests with his mindblowing tricks. David Christopher Photography and award-winning videographer John Nassari will also record all the happy memories for posterity and for a fun touch, Phototheatre’s epic photobooth will let everyone become the star of the show.

Making sure the bride gets her fairytale dress, Anisha Vasani Creates will supply a truly show-stopping gown from SS Couture for The Wedding Gallery and we have no doubt she will be equally delighted with bridesmaids’ dresses from Needle & Thread, who will supply three ethereal gowns. That’s not all – the happy couple’s mums will also be treated to beautiful custom outfits from Shimmering Ivory Couture by Siân Hughes Cooke. As for shoes, luxury bridal shop Emmy London will bring comfort and confidence to the big day, Victoria Percival will deck the bridal party with luxury headpieces and offer glam makeovers.

But it’s not just the women who will be decked out in style: menswear brand Saran Kohli will provide the groom’s outfit. And if that weren’t enough, we’ve even arranged for a selection of delectable macaron favours from French maison Ladurée for guests to take home. Who wouldn’t want to say “I do” to all this?

Nominate now

To nominate yourself, a friend or a family member, write to us and say, in no more than 300 words, why you or they deserve to win this dream wedding. Please confirm that you have the permission of the person you are entering and proof of their occupation as an NHS staff member or other key worker. This competition is open to UK residents only and the couple must be legally able to marry this year. Submit your entry, along with a picture of your nominees, to competitions@hellomagazine.com. Entries close on Sunday 10 May 11:59PM.

The entries will be judged by HELLO! Editor-in-Chief Rosie Nixon, Publisher Tamsyn Spires, Head of Digital Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon, Bridelux Chief Executive James Lord and Creative Director Anisha Vasani. To read further details about the competition and to see the full terms and conditions, visit hellomagazine.com/giveaway. Good luck!